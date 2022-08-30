New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Receiver Lavisca Chenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Chenault to the Panthers on Monday for an undisclosed 2023 draft pick.

It’s the second trade of the year between teams with early-round picks. Jacksonville sent troubled cornerback CJ Henderson to Carolina last September for Dan Arnold and a 2022 fifth-round pick. Henderson was the ninth overall pick in 2020.

So now Jacksonville has dropped two of its first three picks of the year on Carolina, which has already helped Henderson make huge strides as a professional.

Chenault began training camp in a tight battle for a roster spot despite catching 121 passes for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. The Jaguars signed receivers Christian Kirk and Jay Jones in free agency and liked what they saw from Tim Jones in the preseason.

The move to Carolina gives Chenault his fourth head coach, fourth offensive coordinator and fourth receivers coach in three years.

“In this game of football, excuses are the No. 1 no-no,” Chenault said earlier this month. “At the same time, it’s been a long two years and a lot of different things have happened. But we’re focused on this year. There’s a lot of high hopes, a lot of great things, a lot of great motivation. The vibe is up.”

A hamstring injury slowed Chenault during voluntary workouts in the spring and again at the start of training camp. And that’s a problem for a specialty receiver whose role is roughly eight to 10 plays.

Chenault doesn’t have the speed to be a typical X or Z wideout or much of a threat out of the backfield, a la San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel. He doesn’t return kicks and has played just 11 special teams snaps over two seasons.

The 42nd overall pick in 2020, Chenault caught 58 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. He ran 18 times for 91 yards. He had 63 receptions for 619 yards last year, along with 11 carries for 41 yards.

But he led the team in drops with eight in 2021 and trade rumors swirled after Jacksonville spent nearly $60 million to land Kirk, Jones and tight end Evan Engram in free agency.

Chenault responded by hiring a speed coach in the offseason and adjusting his workout routine to focus less on lifting and more on movement.