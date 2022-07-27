New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dreamed of and in development longer than the big league career of the man it honors, the Jackie Robinson Museum opened Tuesday in Manhattan with a gala ceremony attended by the barrier-breaking ballplayer’s widow and two of his children.

Rachel Robinson, who turns 100 on July 19, watched the half-hour outdoor ceremony in a wheelchair in 80-degree Fahrenheit heat, then cut the ribbon to cap the project, which began in 2008.

Her 72-year-old daughter, Sharon, also watched from a wheelchair and 70-year-old son David spoke to a crowd of about 200 people seated on folding chairs set up in a closed section of a main thoroughfare on Warrick Street. The museum is 19,380 square feet. It will open to the public on September 5

“The problems in baseball, the problems that Jackie Robinson challenged in 1947, are still with us,” David Robinson said. “Not only are the white signs removed, but the complexity of equal opportunity is still there.”

Rachel Robinson announced the museum on April 15, 2008, the 61st anniversary of Jackie breaking the big league color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Robinson was the NL Rookie of the Year, the 1949 NL Batting Champion and MVP, a seven-time All-Star and the 1955 World Series Champion. He hit .313 with 141 homers and 200 stolen bases in 11 seasons and was singled in 11 seasons. Hall of Fame in 1962.

Robinson, who died in 1972, had an impact beyond baseball, significantly raising American public opinion and fueling the civil rights movement.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President, Why Dodgers Signed Jackie Robinson Over Satchel Paige

“There is no place in the world where dreams are attached to our name or our country’s name,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “There’s no German dream. There’s no French dream. There’s no Polish dream. There’s an American dream. And this guy and his wife are going to take that dream and force America and baseball to be you. Have a dream on paper, you’re going to have a dream in life. Because of No. 42 and We are blessed to have a wonderful wife who understands that dream and vision.”

A gala dinner was held Monday night to preview the museum, which features 350 artifacts including playing equipment and items, including Robinson’s 1946 minor league contract for $600 a month and his 1947 rookie contract for a $5,000 salary. The museum also has a collection of 40,000 images and 450 hours of footage.

A 15-piece band played at the ceremony, along with former pitcher CC Sabathia, former NL president Len Coleman and former Mets owner Fred Wilpon, along with players association head Tony Clark and Hall of Fame president Josh Ravitch.

“Without him, I don’t exist,” Sabathia said. “I was unable to fulfill my dream of playing Major League Baseball.”

Also present were Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, director Spike Lee (wearing a Brooklyn Dodgers cap) and former tennis star Billie Jean King.

Dodgers Mookie Betting Debates Jackie Robinson’s Legacy, ‘Nobody Should Wear’ No. 42

“It seems like we’re more divided than ever,” King said. “People like Jackie Robinson are great reminders that we must do the right thing every morning, every evening.”

Original estimates had a 2010 start and cost of $25 million. The Great Recession caused the delay.

Ground was broken on April 27, 2017, when the Jackie Robinson Foundation announced that it had raised $23.5 million of the planned $42 million and the museum was slated to open in 2019. The pandemic caused further delays and raised the total to $38. million, of which $2.6 million was contributed by the City of New York.

Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and children. The second floor houses an education center as part of a plan designed by Rachel Robinson.

“She wanted a permanent tribute to her husband where people could come and learn about him, but also be inspired,” said Della Britton, president of the foundation, which spearheaded the project. “We want to be a safe place where people can talk about race, as young people are saying now, and not worry about the initial backlash when you say something on social media.”

David Robinson said his father would have been proud.

Jackie Robinson will appear on the cover of ‘MLB The Show 21’ Collector’s Edition

“He was the one who used the word ‘we,'” David said. “I think I’m accepting this honor today, but I’m accepting this honor on behalf of something beyond my personal self, beyond my family, beyond my race. Don’t think you’re standing,” Jackie Robinson said. , I feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of my slave-born grandmother.”