New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Zac Brown Band is touring the country for their “Out in the Middle Tour,” and they’ve also announced they’ll be headlining an ALS benefit show in Nashville next month.

The show will take place on Thursday, September 22 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. John Driskell Hopkins, Band member Jack Brown was diagnosed with ALS in December 2021 and shared the news in May.

“Playing in Nashville, our home away from home, is always special,” the band announced the show on their Instagram post. “This special is meaningful because we’re raising awareness and funds for our own through @hoponacure.”

John Driskell Hopkins talks about living with others and finding ‘solutions’ to disease through his non-profit organization

“We’ve seen all the love and support @johndriskellhopkins has received so far, so we’re going to bring the house down and show them a good time,” the band continued.

Hopkins talked about his ALS diagnosis Maylo and his foundation also announced Hop on a Cure, which aims to fund research to find a cure for the disease.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

All proceeds from the show will be donated to Hop on a Cure. After the benefit show.. The Jack Brown Band The final two-month tour will conclude on November 19 with a final show in Phoenix, Arizona.