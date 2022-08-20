New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As war and conflict become so much a part of everyday life, an Israeli company has developed a free real-time and on-demand sign language An interpretation app for members of the deaf community to use on smartphones.

With a team of interpreters available and speaking and signing in various sign languages, the video call service is available anywhere, anytime.

During the latest round of violence between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza earlier this month, the Sign Now organization conducted its first pilot tests with Gaza residents.

“We’re not getting into politics. We’re here to lead a social revolution,” said Tomer Levy, founder and CEO of Sign Now.

Israel Kills Top Islamic Jihad Terrorist in Gaza, Official Military Operation Announced

He told Fox News Digital that 20 Ghazans used the app during the pilot, communicating with Arabic-speaking interpreters. They were able to get updates on the situation in and outside of Gaza, communicate with doctors and, most importantly, share their feelings with their colleagues.

This is not the first time the company has helped the deaf. Israeli users have used it in war and peace, and many Ukrainian and Russians have used it since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“They were able to talk to their family and friends, get medical advice and even arrange their travel from Ukraine to Israel and other places,” Levy told Fox News Digital.

“Our goal is to help the hearing impaired integrate in the best way possible in today’s world. When a hearing person speaks to a sign language interpreter, he pays more attention to the person in front of him.”

Later on

Image 1 of 3

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are more than 70 million deaf people worldwide. The vast majority live in developing countries using more than 300 different variations of sign language.

Hearing aids are available without a prescription after the FDA rule

On September 23, the United Nations celebrates the International Day of Sign Languages. The This year’s theme Building inclusive communities for all.

The World Federation of the Deaf calls on communities, governments and civil society representatives to recognize and promote the various national sign languages ​​around the world. It has pledged to sign a declaration of support for sign languages ​​as a basic human right for the deaf community.

Levy founded the company in 2019, and tens of thousands of people have used the app and its website.

Shortly after Levy started the company, his first significant milestone was to cover the Eurovision Song Contest and broadcast it on YouTube.

Click here to get the Fox News app

With the help of the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation’s television channel and the European Broadcasting Union, the deaf community in Israel was able to understand an international singing competition for the first time.

Levy’s next goal is to make the upcoming World Cup soccer games available in 15 different sign languages.