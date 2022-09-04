type here...
The IRS says it mistakenly released data on about 120,000 taxpayers.

By printveela editor

The Internal Revenue Service building stands on April 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images


The Internal Revenue Service building stands on April 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service temporarily released private information relating to about 120,000 taxpayers, the agency said Friday.

Confidential data from some Form 990-T, business tax returns used by tax-exempt organizations, has been available for download on the search engine of the IRS.gov website for about a year. reported.

The agency blamed the person’s coding on a mistake that went undetected for months until an employee recently noticed the mistake. The IRS is required to notify Congress of any incident involving more than 100,000 people under the Federal Information Security Modernization Act.

“The IRS took immediate action to address this issue,” said Anna Canfield Roth, Acting Assistant Secretary for Administration at the IRS. wrote in a letter to Congress on Friday.

Names of taxpayers and information about business contracts are among the data that was inadvertently disclosed, Roth said. But sensitive data such as social security numbers, income information, or “other sensitive information that could affect a taxpayer’s credit” has not been made public.

The files have since been removed from the website and the agency will replace them with the correct documents in the next few weeks. The IRS also plans to contact all affected applicants.

The agency said it continues to study the situation and will provide more details on the matter over the next 30 days.

The mistake came on the heels of Congress passing a historic tax, climate, and health bill that would bolster IRS funding for improvements.

