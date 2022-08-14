The IRS just got $80 billion to raise beef. A big goal? Going after rich tax dodgers

Toggle caption By Stephanie Reynolds/AFP Getty Images

By Stephanie Reynolds/AFP Getty Images

The IRS is going to get a lot of cash.

As part of the massive climate and health care bills passed by the House on Friday, the tax collection agency will receive $80 billion over the next decade.

Some of that money will go toward updating decades-old computer systems at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). And some are for improving customer service, including nine out of 10 calls with the taxpayer’s phone line Go unanswered.

economy The IRS misses out on billions in uncollected taxes every year. Here’s why

Most of the money, however, is for stepped-up enforcement — to help the IRS collect more Approximately $600 billion in taxes Many of those paid annually are held by wealthy people who underreport their income.

“By increasing the IRS’s ability to target wealthy tax cheats, you could collect at least $400 billion over the next ten years, and I suspect much more,” said Natasha Sarin, adviser for tax policy and enforcement at the Treasury Department.

But Republicans are bitterly opposed. Like the rest of the inflation-reducing legislation, the IRS funding passed Congress along a strictly partisan line.

“Imagine IRS agents descending on America like a swarm of locusts,” warned Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Fox Business Interview. “And by the way, these IRS agents aren’t going after billionaires. They’re going after you. They’re going after your small business. They’re going after your family.”

Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen And IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig — who was appointed by former President Trump — insist that additional enforcement efforts will target the wealthy, not middle-class taxpayers.

“Let’s be very clear about what these resources do and don’t do,” Sarin said. “These resources do not extend audits to any small business or any household making less than $400,000 a year.”

The IRS lacked financial resources

The new money will help restore more than a decade of underfunding the IRS. The agency’s enforcement range has decreased by 30% since 2010.

With the departure of experienced auditors, the IRS has increasingly focused on simple audits involving low-income households — even though they account for a small share of unpaid taxes.

Researchers at Syracuse University found that 46% IRS audits The most recent fiscal year was aimed at people receiving the Earned Income Tax Credit – a tax break designed to supplement the income of low-wage workers.



Toggle caption Kevin Dietz/Getty Images

Kevin Dietz/Getty Images

People who receive tax credits are three times more likely to be audited as taxpayers overall, even if they have a small share of unpaid taxes.

“Those are easy points,” said Susan Long, who has been monitoring IRS audits for decades as co-founder of TRAC, a nonprofit research center in Syracuse. “The level of enforcement has really fallen, except for these poor, lowest-income groups where you can just send a letter in the mail.”

Millionaires have largely avoided tax audits

At the same time, Long said, the IRS audited Only 2.2% of millionaires’ tax returns came in last year – a big drop from 2015.

“Most millionaires, they don’t even look at their returns, even though all the studies show that’s where the money is,” Long said.

Most ordinary wage earners already pay the tax they owe. They don’t have much of a choice, since their income is reported directly to the IRS.

Rich people have more opportunities to avoid taxes. Their sources of income are often less transparent. And they can hire lawyers and accountants to sideline the IRS, which is frequently shut down.

“It’s been a David and Goliath battle for a long time,” Sarin said. “We are finally giving the IRS the tools it needs to be able to meaningfully police [tax] Steal on top of [income] delivery.”

politics The IRS faces backlogs from the previous year as the new tax filing season begins

Sarin argued that step-up enforcement would not only enable the IRS to collect more money for the government, but also create a fairer tax system.

“It’s about Ending the two-tier tax system, where some taxpayers have an opportunity to avoid and other taxpayers have met their obligations and are complying entirely voluntarily – which is the majority of taxpayers,” she said.