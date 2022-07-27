The Intel project may gain momentum after the US Senate OKs the computer chip bill

The US Senate voted Wednesday to approve billions of dollars for semiconductor manufacturers, which Intel leaders say will help the company increase its investment in central Ohio.

The legislation, known as the CHIPS Act, would allocate more than $52 billion in subsidies for companies to research, design and manufacture semiconductors. It would also provide a 25% tax credit for companies building facilities in the US

Intel announced in January that it would invest $20 billion to build two semiconductor factories in Licking County that would employ 3,000 workers. CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company’s investment in Ohio could reach $100 billion, but only if an aid package is approved by Congress.

Ohio Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown both voted in favor of the bill.

“A big reason for the inflation we see today is decades away from our supply chain,” Brown said. earlier this week. “We need to bring that manufacturing back home. That’s what this bill is about — investing more in America, doing more in America.”

CHIPS Act: Subsidies, tax credits aimed at boosting US semiconductor production

Semiconductors play an increasingly important role in powering today’s economy. Tiny chips, typically as small as a fingernail, power everything from cell phones and appliances to military equipment vital to the nation’s defense.

Supporters say the CHIPS Act is needed to help businesses fill supply chain gaps and make the US more competitive. The US Once produced 37% of the world’s computer chips, but that has fallen to 12% because of high production costs and manufacturing investments by other countries. According to industry leaders.

Asian countries, on average, have a 30% to 40% cost advantage over the US due to lower building, labor and environmental standards and other factors, Intel and industry officials said.

Silicon Valley-based Intel praised the Senate vote.

“We congratulate the Senate on its vote to fund the CHIPS Act and urge the House to follow suit,” the company said. “Together we will continue to advance American leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and (research and development) and strengthen American national and economic security.”

The US Senate first passed the bill last year as part of a broader package aimed at boosting competitiveness with China. It stalled for months as House and Senate lawmakers squabbled over provisions unrelated to semiconductor production.

It now goes to the House, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it should Votes to pass.

How much this legislation will benefit Intel depends on the extent of the company’s investment. In addition to subsidies, Intel is to benefit from provisions that provide advanced manufacturing investment credits, workforce and education training, and assistance in research and innovation.

Ohio provided an additional $2 billion in aid to Intel, and New Albany is giving the company a property tax abatement at the site.

“Today’s Senate action on the CHIPS Act sends an important message to the world that America is committed to our national and economic security through research and development and high-tech manufacturing,” said Lt. Gov. John Husted. “I encourage the House to pass it before their summer recess so Ohio and America can get to work rebuilding the domestic supply chain for the computer chips and technologies our national defense systems need.”

Haley Beamiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Mark Williams is a reporter for the Columbus Dispatch.