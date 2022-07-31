New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The GOP-controlled Indiana state Senate on Saturday approved a measure that would ban most abortions after hours of debate and discussion.

The bill passed the Senate in a special session by a vote of 26 to 20 and now moves to the Republican-controlled House.

Republican Senator Sue Glick, who authored the bill, called its passage “a huge step forward in saving the lives of unborn children in our state.”

It prohibits abortions from the moment the fertilized egg is implanted in the uterus and allows exceptions for rape, indecent intercourse and danger to the mother’s life. But under the rape and obscenity exceptions a woman seeking an abortion would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the assault.

Republican Senator Mike Young opposed exemptions for rape and obscenity. “Exemptions are tantamount to death for innocent unborn children,” he said, according to WFYI-TV.

Ten Republicans joined 10 Democratic colleagues in opposing Senate Bill 1. One Democrat was absent from Saturday’s debate.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers spoke out against the legislation before the vote.

“Women deserve to protect their lives and free will. Senate Bill 1 would destroy both. Shame on us for doing this,” GOP Sen. Vaneta Becker said that out of 50 members of the Senate, only eight are women.

“We’re looking at making medical decisions with blinders on and unaware of the surprising, unintended consequences we’re creating,” Becker continued.

Glick said she was “not 100% satisfied” with the law but could “live with it.”

And Democratic Sen. Tim Lanane slammed the bill as the result of a male-dominated legislature that wants to control what pregnant women can do with their bodies.

“This is a male-dominated government in the state of Indiana, and speaking to the women of this state, you lose your choice,” he said. “We told you — papa state, big state government — is going to tell you what you do with your body. And I don’t think we’re ready for that.”

House-proposed changes to the bill could come as soon as next week, as lawmakers head into the second week of a three-week special session.

House Speaker Todd Huston would not comment on the specifics of the Senate bill Friday, but said he supports exemptions for rape and obscenity.

