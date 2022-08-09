New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The reefs are going to rumble.

Meyers Monks, maker of the original Dune Buggy, has unveiled an all-new electric version that will launch in 2023.

The company was sold to venture capital firm Trousdale Ventures months before founder Bruce Mayer’s death last year, with plans to revive it with new products.

The new model is called the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric and was penned by renowned automotive designer Freeman Thomas, who is named the company’s CEO and was previously responsible for the design of the Volkswagen New Beetle.

But it’s not a converted VW this time. It uses an aluminum monocoque chassis with fully independent suspension, rear-wheel drive and two-seat seating.

Full technical specifications have not been revealed, but the plan is to offer two battery sizes. A 20 kilowatt-hour pack for 150 miles of driving and a 40 kilowatt-hour pack for 300 miles between charges.

The relatively long ranges afforded by such small packs are enabled in part by the vehicle’s low weight, which is estimated at around 1,500-1,650 pounds.

The motor that comes with the big pack is rated at 202 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque, allowing it to accelerate to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to the company.

Pricing has yet to be announced and the company has not clarified how the vehicle will be legally classified, but it will offer 50 beta models for sale next year to buyers who agree to provide feedback before full production begins in 2024.

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric will make its public debut on August 19 at The Quail, a motorsports gathering in Carmel, California.

Meyers Monks still sells parts for its original VW-based vehicles and is working on a new fiberglass body kit to build new ones.