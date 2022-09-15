New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Martha’s Vineyard is facing about 50 migrants sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, a group that calls it a “humanitarian crisis” — even though the number dwarfs the number encountered daily in border cities and towns.

“To our Island community, here’s an update [the] The current humanitarian crisis on Martha’s Vineyard…thanks the public for their continued support,” the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce tweeted.

Fox News Digital reported on Wednesday that DeSantis’ office had dispatched two planes to Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts. The moves come after border states like Texas and Arizona moved migrants to Washington DC, New York City and Chicago.

“We take very seriously what’s happening on the southern border, unlike some,” DeSantis said in a speech Thursday, “unlike the president of the United States, who refuses to lift a finger to secure that border.”

DeSantis criticized the Democrats after sending immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

DeSantis noted that the numbers being sent to sanctuary cities and jurisdictions are only a fraction of those encountered at the border.

“If you bring even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with on a daily basis to their front door, they’re going to whine and they’re going to be very upset that this is happening. And that shows you that this is their virtue symbol. Fraud,” he said.

About 50 migrants have been sent to the popular summer destination for America’s liberal elite, and that number dwarfs the enormous number of migrants encountered by towns, cities and Border Patrol agents along the southern border.

More than two million migrant encounters have taken place so far this fiscal year alone, compared to more than 1.7 million encounters in fiscal 2021. Although most of them were returned through a Title 42 public health order or other methods, a significant number remained. They were released into the US for asylum hearings — which could take up to eight years.

According to CBP statistics, so far this fiscal year more than 500,000 immigrants have been released into the US by the Border Patrol on their own recognizance with a court date (known as a notice to appear) or have been paroled in the US and enrolled in alternatives to detention (ATD). That figure does not include the last two months of FY22.

The New York Times recently cited internal DHS documents and court filings that show more than a million illegal immigrants have been released for US asylum hearings since President Biden took office. That number will continue to grow in the coming months and years.

Border sheriffs slam DC mayor, officials for declaring state of emergency on migrant buses: ‘They didn’t see anything’

That number doesn’t even include the number of illegal aliens who slip past Border Patrol. On top of the nearly 400,000 known getaways that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas previously testified to throughout FY21, the sources said there have been more than 500,000 gapaways this fiscal year.

Border towns often face these numbers as migrants arrive in large groups. Fox News reported Wednesday that on the same day that 50 migrants were heading to Martha’s Vineyard, several hundred migrants gathered under a bridge in El Paso, Texas. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Fox that it is releasing migrants near El Paso shelters and bus stations because they are at capacity. El Paso’s mayor told Fox News last week that he sees 1,000 to 1,400 immigrants a day.

An average of 1,500-2,000 illegal crossings take place every day in the Del Rio sector alone. At Eagle Pass, included in the Del Rio sector, more than 200 immigrants, mostly single adults, entered the US.

Liberal jurisdictions — including Washington DC, New York City and Chicago — are fuming about sending migrants to their cities, border sheriffs and officials previously told Fox News Digital that the numbers are nothing compared to what they see.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News last month that “the city of McAllen can handle thousands of immigrants a day…I think they can handle a few hundred.” McAllen sees 100 crossings a day, Villalobos said.

“They didn’t see anything,” Goliad County, Texas, Sheriff Roy Boyd told Fox News Digital last week.

Sheriffs’ groups, meanwhile, have highlighted how their sheriffs have been dealing with months of ups and downs that eclipse those sent to wealthier liberal areas.

“They’re overwhelmed,” Jonathan Thompson, executive director and CEO of the National Sheriffs Association, told Fox News Digital last week. “They’re trying to bring in dead bodies and remains of illegal aliens found in the desert. They are overwhelmed by the lack of human services in their communities. They were overwhelmed by the criminal response. And they are simply overwhelmed. The sheer volume of things that help people care.”

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer, Bill Melugin and Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.