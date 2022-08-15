The Houston Astros honored the Uvalde community, sweeping the Oakland Athletics

No matter how many records a player achieves, hitting a home run is a special occasion. For Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman, his two-run homer on Sunday added to the emotion behind it.

Bregman’s 16th home run of the season came in front of 500 family and friends of the victims of the Uvalde Elementary School shooting, whom Houston invited as part of “Uvalde Strong Day.”

As manager Dusty Baker said in the dugout, Bregman “hit one for Uvalde” in memory of the 19 elementary students and two teachers killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

“It’s great for them to be here and to be able to see the Astros win,” Bregman said after the game. “Hopefully they can enjoy watching Astros baseball for years to come.”

Houston completes its sweep of the Oakland Athletics Won 6-3 Sunday. In addition to Bregman’s homer, pitcher Christian Javier threw six shutout innings.

As part of Memorial Day, the team chartered 10 buses to bring the Uvalde community to Minute Maid Park and held a pregame event with Bregman, Baker, Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers Jr.

During the question-and-answer session a young woman from the crowd, wearing a “Team Altuve” shirt, asked the second baseman to hit a home run for her.

Although Altuve didn’t record a homer, he hit a two-run double in the second inning to give the American League West’s top contenders an early lead.

About 3,000 people from Uvalde received free tickets from the Astros, and the team held several fundraising opportunities around the stadium on Sunday. According to the Associated Press, all proceeds went to the families affected by the shooting.

Faith Mata, 21, threw out the first pitch wearing a photo of her sister Tess on her chest. Tess, 10, was among those who died in May. Her favorite player is Altuve.

“This is what we’re here for,” Baker said. “We’re not just here to play ball for our town, for ourselves, for our teammates, we’re here for the healing of people.”

The win over Oakland extended Houston’s winning streak to four games and improved the Astros to 75-41, the best record in the American League. The Astros open a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.