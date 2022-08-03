The House Speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges

SAN FRANCISCO – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded not guilty Wednesday to driving under the influence in connection with a May car crash in Northern California wine country.

Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person in Napa County Superior Court on Wednesday. His attorney Amanda Bevins entered a plea of ​​not guilty to charges of causing injury by driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher.

State law allows misdemeanor DUI defendants to be represented by their attorney unless otherwise ordered by the court.

He was arrested after a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco, when a DUI test showed his blood alcohol content was .082%. The blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision at 10:17 p.m., the Napa County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche in an intersection near the wine country town of Yountville when she was struck by a 2014 Jeep.

Prosecutors filed a case after the 48-year-old driver of the jeep sustained injuries. They did not describe the injuries or provide more information about the other driver, saying the person requested privacy.

Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail after her arrest.

If convicted, Pelosi faces a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation. He must complete a drunk driver class and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle — a breathalyzer that requires the driver to blow into it before driving, prosecutors said.

Pelosi has been married to the powerful Democratic speaker since 1963. She is traveling in Asia this week.