The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $280 billion bill aimed at increasing competition with China, sending it to President Biden’s desk after more than a year of congressional debate.

The bill passed 243-187 despite a last-second effort by House Republicans to stop it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Wednesday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., in the wake of the climate change, health care and tax hike deal. GOP leadership late Wednesday told members in a formal notice they recommended a “no” vote on the bill.

Senate Republicans have previously said they will not allow the China bill, known as the CHIPS Act of 2022, to pass as long as Democrats work toward a reconciliation. In recent weeks, Manchin and Schumer appeared to back away from that effort — but they announced the deal just hours after the Senate passed the China bill.

“The legislation is sure to come to the House because Senate Democrats are accused of striking a deal on their partisan reconciliation bill, giving billions in corporate handouts on the one hand and repealing historic tax cuts enacted by Republicans on the other,” Scalise said.

But Democrats managed to get enough members on board with the bill to pass it to President Biden’s desk.

“The Senate has made a bipartisan decision as a nation to invest America’s semiconductor manufacturing technology and additional funding for basic research and development in the cutting-edge industries of the 21st century,” Biden said Thursday.

“This has the added benefit of creating tens of thousands of well-paid… jobs, reducing inflation, and giving us the ability to not only compete with China in the future, but to lead the world and win the 21st century economic race.” Biden added.

