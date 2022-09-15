The House passed the bill to prevent interference in census. His path to the Senate is unclear

Toggle caption Brian Snyder/Reuters

Brian Snyder/Reuters

After years of interference in the census by former President Donald Trump’s administration, the Democratic-led US House of Representatives A bill passed Thursday that could help protect the 2030 census and other future national key numbers from any additional political interference.

The legislation includes several safeguards for a decade-long tally that has been used to redistribute political representation and federal funding to communities across the country.

Under the Fair and Accurate Census Act, the president would be allowed to fire the director of the Census Bureau only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office,” and the Government Accountability Office would have to investigate all questions on census forms. has been studied and tested.

The bill would also create two additional committees of advisers outside the bureau — one focused on statistical quality standards and the other on the 2030 census and the bureau’s American Community Survey.

politics The documents detail the secret strategy behind Trump’s push for the census citizenship question

National Trump officials interfered with the 2020 census, beyond shortening it, emails show

But it’s an open question whether lawmakers will be able to push the bill through the final months of this congressional session.

While in the White House President Biden expressed his support for the billNo lawmaker helped support the legislation with a companion bill in the Democrat-controlled Senate, where the recently passed House bill is being considered in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Still, by a 220-208 vote along party lines, the House’s Democratic majority approved a revised version of the bill that was introduced by Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, who has long focused on census reform.

Maloney, who lost a primary election last month for a redrawn district in New York City, led a year-long congressional investigation into Trump officials’ failed push to address the citizenship question. The Supreme Court blocked it Finding that the administration used the Voting Rights Act to support the question “seems to have been imagined.”

The bill would limit the number of political appointees to the Census Bureau

Four former bureau directors They have given their stamp of approval to the bill, which they said in a joint statement in July, “will help protect and preserve the independence and integrity of scientific missions”.

During the Trump administration, many Census advocates have raised alarm over the former president’s unusual political appointee moves at the agency.

In the final months of the 2020 census count, the number of Trump appointees at the bureau swelled, as four additional officials joined the agency’s top ranks with no apparent qualifications.

Ensuring a fair and accurate census would limit the number of political appointees in the law bureau, including its director, to four and allow only one deputy director, who should be a career civil servant selected by the director. Another part of the bill specifies that operational, statistical and technical decisions for enumeration can be made only by the director of the bureau.

National Immigration hard-liner files reveal 40-year bid behind Trump’s census frenzy

During the House debate on the bill on Wednesday, some Republican lawmakers tried to push back against several provisions of the bill.

It was unsuccessfully proposed by Republican Rep. Jody Hiss of Georgia An amendment That would have eliminated the bureau’s director and the agency’s work as well as the requirement to have a career civil servant with a background in demography, economics, survey methods, statistics, or data science.

The bill requires Census Bureau personnel to be responsible for “promoting racial and ethnic equity.”

A late amendment to the bill, proposed by Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, would direct a staff member at the bureau “responsible for optimizing racial and ethnic equity” in the census, which has undercounted people for decades. Color while overcounting people who identify as white rather than Hispanic or Latino.

The bill would also introduce new reporting requirements to the bureau.

In addition to sharing a five-year cost estimate for all agency work and a report every two years on census plans, the agency must also report to Congress on its plans to improve how it works with local communities to conduct the census.

politics These 14 states had significant irregularities in the 2020 census

National Black people, Latinos, and Native Americans were underrepresented in the 2020 census

The bill would not turn the Census Bureau into a separate federal agency

The bill passed the House a few days after the nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice released it A comprehensive report on strategies to improve the census.

That report, which cites NPR’s report, recommends making the bureau, currently overseen by the Commerce Department, a separate federal agency.

While Maloney, the bill’s lead sponsor, has introduced previous bills with a similar proposal, she told NPR in July that she took a different approach in her current legislation for the bureau.

“I know that both Republican and Democratic administrations have not advocated being completely independent, so we have that in the Commerce Department but with stricter guidelines, rules, regulations,” Maloney said.