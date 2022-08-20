The House on CBC Radio: The Best of The House This Year

Has the hot housing market finally cooled off?

When House visited Halifax in April the capital of Nova Scotia was earning a reputation as a center housing crisis in Atlantic Canada. At the time, realtor Angela Cowen was helping two residents, Lachi Mainali and Lahsman Koirala, look for a home. Even after dozens of offers and over 175 views, the couple never found their place.

Kicking off the series by recalling some of the best stories from House over the past year, guest host Hannah Tibedeau asks Cowan if the recent decline in house prices has helped the couple find their first home.

CBC News: Home48:47Best of House this year The House revisits some of the best stories you may have missed over the past year and connects with Halifax Realtor Angela Cowen for the latest on her clients who are looking forward to the changing market. We also return to Kieran Oudtshoorn’s award-winning reporting from the front lines of the Fairy Creek protests and a Kievan’s audio diary of the early days of the war in Ukraine. Plus, a detailed look at Agnes MacPhail, Canada’s first female MP.

Fight at Fairy Creek

Protests to stop logbook on Vancouver Island in Fairy Creek are now considered the largest act of civil defiance in Canadian history.

Reporter Kieran Oudtshoorn reported from the front lines and from the treetops. last June . House revisits its award-winning coverage this week.

CBC News: Home13:32Has the hot housing market finally cooled off? Realtor Angela Cowen tells The House how her efforts to help a Halifax couple find their first home have progressed since April — after dozens of offers and nearly 200 views.

Kiev dweller reflects on six months of war

In the first days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when fighting was still raging around Kyiv, a 73-year-old resident of the armed capital took listeners from House to her house while she cooked by candlelight and spent the nights in the safety of her bathroom.

House contacts Lyudmila to find out how her life has changed as all-out war in Ukraine approaches the six-month mark.

CBC News: Home8:50Fight at Fairy Creek The House of Representatives is revisiting reporter Kieran Oudtshoorn’s award-winning op-ed, told from the front lines – and from treetops – about the Fairy Creek protests last June.

100 years of women in the House of Commons

A century has passed since the first woman was elected to the House of Commons, and today women make up less than a third of the deputies. House is revising in-depth look in the life and legacy of Agnes MacPhail, who was the first to break the gender barrier in federal politics.