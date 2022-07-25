New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Democrats’ re-election wing is targeting GOP Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan — one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol — by pumping up a Trump-backed candidate challenging Meijer in next week’s GOP congressional primary. .

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee told Fox News on Monday that it is spending $425,000 to run an ad in the Grand Rapids, Michigan media market recognizing John Gibbs’ support for Trump and his conservative agenda.

“John Gibbs is very conservative for West Michigan. Picked by Trump to run for Congress, Gibbs called Trump a ‘great president’ and served in the Trump administration with Ben Carson,” says the narrator in the DCCC spot. “Gibbs has promised to push the same conservative agenda in Congress. A tougher line against immigrants at the border and so-called ‘patriotic’ education in our schools. The Gibbs/Trump agenda is too conservative for West Michigan.”

Trump has targeted Meijer, an Iraq war veteran who was elected to Congress in 2020, on an impeachment vote. The former president endorsed Gibbs, a former software developer who served as acting assistant secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration. Gibbs has been a supporter of Trump’s repeated unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” due to “massive voter fraud.”

Meijer represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, located in the western part of the state’s Lower Peninsula, which the DCCC considers a competitive seat in the November midterm elections. The latest Fox News Power Rankings rate the district as lean Republican. House Democrats hope to maintain their razor-thin majority in the chamber in the midterms, and they see Gibbs as a weaker general election candidate than Meier.

The DCCC’s move is the latest example of Democratic groups interfering in this year’s GOP primaries by supporting Trump-endorsed candidates.

Democratic Governors Association, A top firm that helps Democratic candidates in gubernatorial races spent nearly $2 million this month running ads promoting Maryland state Delegate Dan Cox, helping the Trump-backed candidate easily defeat a more establishment conservative challenger endorsed by the term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan. Democrats see Cox, a conservative lawmaker who has consistently backed Trump’s re-litigation of the 2020 election and is tough on abortion, as a weaker candidate than Schulz in the general election as they aim to flip the governor’s office out of the red. For blue.

Cox’s victory in the Maryland primary came three weeks after conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey’s landslide victory in the Illinois GOP gubernatorial primary. Bailey, another believer in Trump’s election claims, has also been endorsed and defended by the former president. And Bailey was also supported by the DGA and Democratic Governor JB Pritzker, who together spent tens of millions of dollars to promote Bailey against moderate Republican Mayor Richard Irwin of Aurora, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

A similar dynamic played out in Pennsylvania’s May GOP gubernatorial primary, where a Trump-endorsed candidate — conservative state Sen. Doug Mastriano — also secured victory through the DGA.

But a pro-Democrat super PAC’s intervention in Colorado’s June GOP Senate primary failed because of a far-right candidate they boosted with ads — state Rep. Ron Hanks – Lost the nomination battle to more mainstream Republican businessman Joe O’Dea.

Fox News reached out to Meijer’s re-election campaign for comment, but had not yet received a response at the time this story was published.

But a national GOP strategist who works on House races told Fox News, “Republican voters should think twice before voting for any candidate who is bankrolled. [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s DCCC.”

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over a deadly attack on the Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters aimed at disrupting congressional confirmation of President Biden’s Electoral College victory, six are running for re-election this year.

One of them – Rep. David Valadao of California – was not targeted by Trump. Valadao won a seat in last month’s November general election after finishing in the top two in California’s nonpartisan primaries.

Another – a representative from South Carolina. Tom Rice – Lost his bid in last month’s GOP primary to a challenger endorsed and heavily supported by Trump.

Reps. Don Newhouse and Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington state face multiple primary challengers — including candidates backed by Trump — in their state’s primary next week. Washington state and Michigan, along with a handful of other states, will hold primaries on August 2.

The most prominent of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump — a representative from Wyoming. Liz Cheney — in Wyoming’s Aug. 16 primary — faces multiple primary challengers, including a Trump-backed candidate.

