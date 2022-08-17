The horror and fantasy series for Apple TV will be filmed in London, Ontario.

Richmond Street is about to get a 1970s New York City makeover for a new Apple TV series.

The show is called Incredible Valentine. Filming is expected to take place on Richmond Street between Dundas and King Streets, according to local entrepreneurs.

“You know, that’s good, it’ll give us a lot of information in the area,” said James Edwards, owner of the AAHC Barbershop and Salon, the Richmond Street business where filming is to take place.

The exterior of his shop will be converted into a 1970s-style barbershop for filming.

Incredible Valentine it’s based on Changeling, best-selling novel by Victor Lavelle. It will feature American actor Lakeith Stanfield, who previously starred in Knives outside, selma as well as I’m sorry to Bother You.

According to the Film and Television Industry Alliance, the horror-tale series is a “death-defying odyssey” of two parents who travel through places like enchanted islands and haunted woodlands to find their son, who has been removed from them.

Andrew Dodd, manager of Film London, did not say if the series would be filmed in London, but said that any potential project for London was received with great enthusiasm and would be good for business here.

“This is a platform to show Ontario, show Canada and potentially show the world what London has to offer,” he said.

Dodd said he was unsure if the series would look for local actors or background performers.

“It’s still up in the air. There are a lot of moving parts here, nothing can be accurately determined until it is determined,” he said.

While some details can’t be revealed yet, Richmond Street business owners are looking forward to filming, which they say will take place next week.

“[It’s] total shock and so breathtaking,” said Tae-hwi Cho, store manager for Richmond Magazine and Variety, which will be featured in the film.

Cho said that his store would be closed on August 24 so that the film crew could film both inside and outside his store.

Jeff Pease, owner of Sumner Jewelers, said the filming will benefit London and more good things should be happening in central London. (CBC News)

Jeff Pease is one of the owners of Sumner Jewelers on Richmond Street, and he also enjoyed filming. He said the show’s website coordinator told him they might need access to his store for filming next week.

“We are very pleased that this is happening in London, and perhaps it will continue to happen,” he said.

Filming is expected to continue until September 13, with the series set to air in 2023.