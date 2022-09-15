The homeowners hired a contractor to build the pool. They say he took their money and never finished the job

Several homeowners in rural Ottawa say they are tired, frustrated and lost tens of thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor for a job that was never completed.

The CBC spoke to four people, all of whom confirmed they have hired Serge Yasmin of Gatineau, Queensland-based BMX Renovations to install underground pools at their facilities during the pandemic. The three agreed to share their stories.

All said they signed contracts with Yasmin after being recommended by someone they knew, paid tens of thousands of dollars in collateral, equipment and labor, and in each case the job was never completed.

Two homeowners the CBC spoke to sued Yasmin, and the contractor was also charged by Ottawa police for making death threats to one of his clients.

Yasmin repeatedly ignored CBC requests for an interview, but in a series of text messages, she blamed the pandemic and inflation for the delays in finishing the projects he was hired for.

Backyard view of Tyler Bruce Greeley’s home, Ontario. He says his backyard looked like this for months after he hired contractor Serge Yasmine to install the pool. The work was supposed to take only a few weeks. (Presented by Tyler Bruce)

Promises made, money paid

Tyler Bruce looks out over his unfinished swimming pool in the backyard of his newly built home in Greeley, south Ottawa.

This is the work that Yasmin also had to do now.

In February 2021, Bruce met with Yasmin for a consultation.

“He promised us that he was going, and it was his words, not mine, to “make our backyard dreams come true,” Bruce recalls.

The couple signed a $70,000 contract with Yasmin and posted a $20,000 bond meant to cover all pool materials. Work was to begin in August of that year and be completed in about six weeks.

WATCH | Tyler Bruce hired Serge Yasmine to install a swimming pool at his home in Greeley:

Greely homeowner talks about ‘stressful’ experience with pool contractor Duration 2:54 Tyler Bruce, who hired Serge Yasmine to install a swimming pool at his Greeley home, says he parted ways with the contractor after many delays and now has to pay a six-figure fee to complete the job.

A year earlier, about 16 kilometers from Manotica, Khalid Amr also hired a contractor to install the pool. He signed a contract with Yasmin for $48,000 and paid the $15,000 down payment right away. Work was expected to start in July 2020, and Amr was promised that it would be completed no later than the end of August of that year.

“It was a terrible story,” said Richard Brant, who says he had a similar experience.

Having already hired someone to improve their backyard, Brant and his wife planned to have the pool installed by the summer of 2021.

After seeing several of his neighbors hired by BMX Renovations, Brant said he signed a $46,000 standard contract for a three-week installation starting in July. He also posted a $15,000 bond and then another $12,500 for supplies.

Serge Yasmine is the owner of BMX Renovations, a company the three homeowners say they hired to remodel their yards and install pools in the ground. (Serge Yasmin/Facebook)

Delays and excuses

Alarm bells were not long in coming. When work began, all three clients said progress was slow.

Lawns were dug, trees uprooted, holes dug, and eventually concrete was poured, but it all took months instead of the promised weeks.

When asked about the timing, “the contractor was silent for weeks on end. Promised everything. Day after day, for several months, he said: “I’m already going there.” Then there’s always something,” Bruce said.

“I was on it all the time, all the time, all the time,” Brant said.

Bruce said that everything from equipment failures, family deaths to doctor visits, “there was always an excuse, but there was never a delivery.”

The CBC analyzed hundreds of text messages that Brant and Yasmin exchanged between November 2020 and October 2021 that show at least 30 instances where Yasmin promised jobs, equipment or communications and then canceled them.

WATCH | Richard Brant says the pool contractor left them in the lurch:

‘Wasted time and effort’: Tenant says pool contractor left them in the lurch Duration 2:38 Richard Brant says Serge Yasmine of BMX Renovations did not often visit the site to supervise the installation of the pool he agreed to build. In a series of text messages, Yasmin blamed the pandemic and inflation for delays in the completion of several projects.

More money requested

The contractor asked Bruce, Amr, and Brant for more money, even though much of the work had not yet begun. Yasmin told them it was to pay the suppliers.

Amr paid an additional $15,000, followed by another request for $5,000. Brant was asked for $5,000 in cash within the first hour of Yasmin starting work at his home.

Bruce also made additional payments like the others, believing he was paying suppliers upfront for the equipment they needed.

But most of the equipment never showed up. The contractor blamed the pandemic, customers and suppliers for the delays.

In one text message exchange, Brant tells Yasmin that he is nervous about being asked for more money so early in the project.

“If you have trust issues, I would prefer that we go our separate ways now, because it will only get worse from now on,” Yasmin wrote in response. “I have a $100,000 lynx sitting on your property. Do you think I’m going [take] money and run?

Last year, Richard Brant hired Serge Yasmin to redecorate his backyard and install a swimming pool. He ended up having to hire another company to finish the job. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Accusations of withholding reimbursement, making threats

But, despite assurances, after a few months of work, it became clear to Bruce, Amr and Brant that they needed to terminate their contracts with Yasmin. As winter approached, Brant was left with a mud pit filled with water and frogs.

Bruce, who expected the pool to be finished by the end of last summer, has been waiting all winter and this spring. He and his fiancée planned to hold a backyard wedding reception this June, but they had to cancel.

His and Amr’s courtyards are not yet completed. Late last year, Brant hired another company to complete his pool.

All of them are still waiting for a refund for Yasmin’s unfinished work. Bruce asked for $25,000, Brant said he was owed about $10,000, and Amr said he was owed about $20,000.

Threatened with legal action. Yasmin allegedly responded with threats of her own.

Earlier this year, Ottawa police charged him with death threats after he left a voicemail on Brant’s phone. The CBC looked at the voice mail. It had only one word that sounded like “dead”.

Refusing to pay him more money, Yasmin also placed a lien on Amr’s house, which Amr has since rented.

Khalid Amr says Yasmin owes him about $20,000 for unfinished work that he paid for. (Increase)

Yasmin replies

When the CBC requested an interview with Yasmin via text message, he responded that “BMX Renovations unfortunately suffered a huge financial loss last year and hasn’t recovered since.”

He said that his company is currently in liquidation.

“Some customers are sorry because we weren’t able to recover financially. Add to that inflation, material shortages, and clients refusing to pay for certain jobs, and we wouldn’t be able to keep going,” Yasmin wrote.

He did not agree to an interview.

“I will take this matter to the Ottawa Police Service and listen to their position. As far as any claims are concerned, the media is not the appropriate forum to review or deal with these claims, some of which are over two years old. Yasmin wrote in the final text for CBC.

Richard Brant says this is the amount of work done by Yasmin over several months of work. (Presented by Richard Brant)

moving on

Bruce, Amr and Brant were forced to hire other contractors to complete the job.

Bruce said he did some of the work himself by building the shed he hired Yasmin. The new company took over the finishing of his pool and the landscaping of his backyard.

He estimates that he spent over $100,000 on the entire ordeal.

“When you work on something and pay someone to do it, and then you have to do it yourself, it’s very frustrating, right? It’s a little discouraging and you lose trust in a lot of people,” he said.

Amr said he spent an extra $30,000 on top of what he paid Yasmin for another contractor to work on his pool.

“I’m just letting go and trying to do everything in my power to make things right,” he said.

Brant kept trying to get his money back from Yasmin. After numerous messages and calls to the contractor, the police warned him against harassing the contractor.

“I tried to go with a reputable company, but because I wanted to get a pool as early as possible, I went with someone, shall we say, less reputable, with whom I didn’t have such a proven history,” he said.