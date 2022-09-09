New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Heritage Foundation released its Education Freedom Report Card on Friday, which listed Florida as the top state for academic freedom, with New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of the list.

The Heritage Foundation’s report considered four broad categories when ranking academic freedom: educational choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on educational expenditure investment.

According to the Heritage Foundation’s website, at the bottom of the list – New York, New Jersey and Washington, DC, “have done little to provide families with transparency, accountability and choice.”

See chart: Math and reading scores drop sharply during Covid

“If sunlight is the best disinfectant, it’s no wonder why the Sunshine State is one of the freest states for teachers and kids to get an education without red tape,” Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts told Fox News Digital. told Digital. “Florida has led the way in expanding educational choice, cutting red tape and holding schools accountable to parents with educational transparency.”

Declining test scores, social skills caused by school boards and teacher unions, the mother says

The report card is also linked to “model laws” on issues such as education transparency, discrimination and education savings accounts.

“Our goal is that this annual ranking of states will not only inform parents and policymakers about what their states have done well and where they need to improve, but also spur necessary and lasting improvements,” read the report card website.

Lindsay Burke, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Education Policy, also praised Florida’s education system, saying state lawmakers have “set a high standard for educational transparency and rejected the pernicious notions of critical race theory.”

Sen. Tim Scott introduced a resolution opposing the Biden administration’s restrictions on funding charter schools

“An impressive 42% of teachers in Florida are alternatively certified, entering the K-12 classroom through means other than traditional, university-based college education,” Burke added.

“Educational freedom is the most important issue of our generation. States like Florida exemplify how school choice policies, regulatory freedom and educational transparency benefit students and restore parents’ rights,” said Jessica Anderson, executive director of America’s Heritage Action. “By putting the needs of students ahead of the interests of failing school systems, Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have kept their promises to Florida families and done their part to help the next generation succeed.”

Melania Trump: Education is the key to innovation and individual exceptionalism

The Heritage Foundation’s education report card comes just days after the U.S. Department of Education announced significant declines in both reading and math scores among students nationwide.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Data released by the National Center for Education Statistics showed the largest decline in reading among 9-year-old students since 1990 and the lowest first-year math scores for the same age group.