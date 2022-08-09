The ‘Hamilton’ team responded to the unofficial performance of the Texas Church

(CNN) A Texas church performed “Hamilton” this weekend, but the team behind the Tony-award winning production says it shouldn’t have happened.

“‘Hamilton’ does not license any stage productions, amateur or commercial, and does not allow The Door Church,” Hamilton spokesman Shane Marshall Brown said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

Officials behind the musical were not aware of the “unauthorized staging” until the first day of the church’s two scheduled performances and sent a letter, the spokesman added.

In an additional statement to CNN late Monday, the spokesperson said he was not aware of “broad changes to the show or a sermon at the end” when he allowed Saturday’s performance to go ahead.

“We reserve all our rights and are considering how to proceed based on what we have learned,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Hamilton family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and of course LGBTQ+ rights. We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes to the script to determine the next course of action.”

CNN’s attempts to reach Door for comment over the weekend and on Monday went unanswered.

By Lin-Manuel Miranda The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winning smash retells the story of “10-Dollar Founding Father” Alexander Hamilton and his cast of contemporaries, mostly comprised of people of color.

It won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical, and its creators have launched productions on Broadway, Chicago, and San Francisco, among other cities, not counting its multiple touring companies. It is not available for licensing to theater companies.

Under copyright law, churches have an exemption that allows them to perform copyrighted music during religious services but that exemption does not permit the streaming or distribution of those performances and does not extend to any other public performance outside of the service.

Much of the footage from Church’s first “Hamilton” performance was scrubbed from The Door’s social media accounts, following a request for a cease-and-desist production. But some of the clips were preserved online and shared by author and atheist advocate Hemant Mehta.

In one clip, a character is seen reading from the Bible while Hamilton is in trouble. The character tells him that “only God can help you right now.”

In another clip, the actor playing Eliza Schuyler sings “My hope is in Jesus. If you give him a chance today, that’s enough.”

Other footage shared by Mehta shows The Door pastor Victor Lopez addressing an audience with the “Hamilton” set behind him, saying: “Maybe you struggle with alcohol, drugs, homosexuality. Maybe you struggle with other things in life. , your Finances, whatever, relationships — God can help you tonight.”

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and Famously used the 2016 Tony Award acceptance speech to read a sonnet addressing the shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, that killed 50 people hours before the awards show.

Miranda has not personally commented on the unauthorized production.

CNN has attempted to reach Lopez for comment.

Some art critics not affiliated with “Hamilton” took issue with McAllen Church’s unauthorized production and changes to its text.

Howard Sherman, an arts administrator and writer who was one of the first users to widely share news of the production, said the rights of the cast of “Hamilton” had been violated.

“The Work of Lin Manuel [sic]Tommy Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, David Korins and others cannot be taken for free or manipulated to send other messages,” he wrote. Can’t respect McAllen. purpose.”

A statement from a “Hamilton” spokesperson thanked the show’s “devoted fans” for “bringing this to our attention.”