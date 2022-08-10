The Greens stage an unconventional race for the lead with video games and an open mic

The Green Party of Canada prides itself on pursuing politics differently, and its upcoming leadership race looks poised to match that approach.

While the party does not forego traditional activities such as debates, Canadians can also see candidates battle each other by playing popular online party games such as Kiplash as well as Party with murders during the upcoming campaign.

From game nights to open mic sessions, party members offer out-of-the-box ways to test their candidates by learning more about who will become the new leader of the Greens.

During Sunday’s brainstorming session, leaders’ contest organizers heard suggestions on how the party could host “better events” during the race, when the campaign officially opens on August 31.

One of the speakers suggested organizing an evening of games for candidates on an online platform. Jackbox games it could show how quickly leadership contenders can think on the go.

“The way they react to a challenge can illustrate how they can react in unexpected situations, and it can show participants their personalities,” said Jan Slakow, co-host of Sunday.

Video games and North American politics are not uncommon among politicians who have used online gaming site Twitch to campaign. What’s more, the Greens are often known for their unorthodox political style – for example, allowing freedom for parliamentary elections, experimenting with direct democracy, and campaigning on trains and electric cars against chartered planes.

The party also takes a principled position in relation to state policy. The Greens championed issues that for some have come to define Canada’s place in the world – marriage equality, cannabis legalization and carbon pricing – earlier than other federal parties.

Problems of creating a “political theater”

It remains to be seen if the party’s steering organizing committee will consider these unorthodox campaign ideas, which also include opportunities for candidates to make a political presentation, specific debates on Indigenous issues, and the implementation of an Indigenous community reconciliation project.

“In our view, reconciliation is imperative,” said Ontario Federal Council party leader and spokesman Adrian Currie. “This is not some pie in the sky.”

But at least one potential applicant who applied said some of the proposals, such as hosting informal social events, don’t send the right message.

“We are a federal political party; things like an open mic night to showcase your talents…it’s like stepping back one degree from a swimwear competition,” said Najib Jatt.

“Aren’t we also saying, ‘There’s too much political theater going on’ and we’re literally creating political theater.”

Anna Keenan, a potential candidate, doesn’t mind video games as the campaign also includes more traditional events.

“I’m an older millennial so you know I’m up for anything,” Keenan told CBC.

“It could be groundbreaking. It can push people out of their comfort zone. You know, I don’t see any harm in trying it.”

“The Fairest Leadership Competition in Canada”

The Greens opened Sunday brainstorming to party members and journalists. Natalie Odd, co-chair of the steering committee and the party’s representative on the Alberta Federal Council, acknowledged that the party was taking risks.

“We bravely show you what we do,” Odd said. “We expect there will be mistakes. There will be ideas that fly and ideas that fall with a bang, and that’s okay.”

Odd said members and Canadians can look forward to a leadership campaign that is open, inclusive and innovative.

“This has to be the fairest leadership competition in Canada, our most open leadership competition, and our most technologically advanced leadership competition,” she said.

Odd said the Greens are extending the application period for potential candidates who belong to equity-seeking groups — people who face barriers based on race, economic status, gender, sexual orientation or otherwise — until August 14, 2022.

The party did not say how many people have already applied for the leadership race, or how many of those applicants represent groups seeking justice.

At least four Greens have confirmed to CBC News that they intend to run. Among them are Najib Jatt, Anna Keenan, Jonathan Pedno and Chad Wolcott.

Walcott and Keenan confirm that they will work together to propose a co-leadership model.

According to sources not authorized to speak publicly, Pedno and former leader Elizabeth May intend to do the same. Pedno and May have not confirmed any plans for the race to CBC News.