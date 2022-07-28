The Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari is slated to return to All-Pro form after another knee procedure

Green Bay, Wis. – David Bakhtiari compares it to driving a sports car. His finely tuned body is an unnatural blend of size, speed and flexibility, an athleticism most people only dream of. It’s top of the line, the total package for an All-Pro offensive lineman.

At least when he’s healthy.

Bakhtiari was not healthy for almost 19 months. Tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve in 2020 will now require at least three more surgeries for his bulky left knee, which has been out of action for at least three times. Bhaktiari knew what his body could do when everything was right, when it felt “normal,” but for a year and a half he couldn’t heal.

“Think of driving a sports car and putting it in first gear,” says Bakhtiari.

There have been several recurrences of the same injury since Bakhtiari twisted his knee in a noncontact rep three days earlier. Green Bay Packers Headed to Chicago for their regular-season finale in 2020. Not only did he tear his ACL that day, but he also didn’t tear his meniscus. Cartilage is damaged. His knee was torn up, a broken engine prevented him from reaching top gear.

That’s how it felt last January when the Packers traveled to Detroit for a meaningless regular-season finale. The NFC’s top overall seed is win or lose two weeks before a home playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Bakhtiari didn’t have to play 27 snaps that day, but his quarterback wanted to test run with his franchise left tackle. Giving re-entry to Bhaktiari is never an ideal situation. The Lions play at Ford Field, an indoor stadium with synthetic turf instead of natural grass. The surface is known to be hard on the leg joints.

Aaron Rodgers pleaded with Bakhtiari in a text message that week to do whatever he could to be available. The Packers hoped Bakhtiari would feel better after Detroit by protecting Rodgers in the playoffs. Instead, those 27 snaps were all he played last season.

Bakhtiari said he will need another procedure on the knee this offseason. The surgery prevented him from participating in team activities and minicamp. He is now physically unable to perform on the roster for the second year in a row, though he hasn’t recovered from the same injury that dogged him last year.

“We’re not really into the ACL problem,” Bakhtiari said. “That was a long time ago, and we put that chapter to bed. There were other issues I was navigating, things I was learning, and this became my nightmare.

Bakhtiari showed optimism Wednesday after the Packers opened training camp with their first practice, which has not been easy given how difficult the past 19 months have been. “This is my nightmare,” said Bakhtiari, “I have to live with it. I don’t know how many days it’s been, but I’m glad to wake up one day.” He hopes that day will come soon. In his darkest moments, Bakhtiari said he gave up hope that his knee would ever feel normal again. He will have to settle for a “new normal” after reconstructive surgery.

Those fears subsided. Despite being on PUP, Bakhtiari said his knee was strong before the ACL tear. He said this is the first time the knee has been healthy since before the injury.

“I really enjoy how my knee feels, functions and moves,” Bakhtiari says. “I would say it’s how I dealt with it last year. It’s hard to describe. I think only people who have been through it have an idea, especially when it doesn’t help you. There’s just stuff, it almost feels like a barrier. It’s really weird.”

The Packers are cautious before expecting their All-Pro left tackle to return to being the player he was before his catastrophic injury. General manager Brian Gutekunst said he’s not worried about whether Bakhtiari will play again, despite several delays. However, Yosh Nijman took first-team reps at left tackle with Rodgers on the field Wednesday. In minicamp, Nijman moved to right side whenever Rodgers was behind center.

Coach Matt LaFleur praised Bakhtiari’s work ethic through rehab, but learned not to count out an injured player until he’s recovered. “I don’t pay attention to timelines anymore,” LaFleur said. “When they’re cleared, they’re cleared.” If that sounds like coachspeak, LaFleur also emphasized how rare Bakhtiari’s complicated recovery is.

“I’ve never been a part of anything like this,” LaFleur said. “So, yeah, I think it’s a first ever, you’re a little surprised. At the same time, I have a lot of faith and trust not only in our guys here, but in Dave as well. He strives every day to be his best, I mean, he’s a pro’s pro.

“It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is. When he’s ready to go, we’ll be happy to get him back there.

Bakhtiari didn’t say if he regrets playing in Detroit last season. Sitting out the playoffs is very disappointing, the Packers not being there is very disappointing. Rodgers was harassed relentlessly against a 49ers defensive line behind a makeshift offensive line that featured Billy Turner making his first start at left tackle all season. Now that he has been healthy for a long time, Bhaktiari just wants to move on.

It is uncertain when Bhaktiari will play again. He didn’t have a timeline for his return, but made it clear he hopes to. If he is not cleared of PUP by the end of camp, Bakhtiari will not be eligible to return until Week 5 at the earliest. Lately, he’s focused on strengthening the load-bearing capacity of his knee, finding a way to get his body past first gear.

He knows returning as a two-time All-Pro, a player Rodgers once described as a future Hall of Famer, will be the biggest challenge of his career.

“I remember when I was playing,” Bakhtiari said, “I was thinking, ‘Man, this is so easy.’ And it was fun. I was like, ‘Let’s make it a little more challenging.’ The thing is. Then I was talking to my wife recently and I thought about how I started my career. Not only here, but when I put on the pads, no one thought I’d be where I would be.

“It’s great to feel it again. You may or may not say it, but I know those questions are out there. I’m like, ‘It’s good.’ Because I feel like I’m repeating the same story over and over again.I made a choice then and I can make a choice again.