Here’s a way to relive the Roaring Twenties in the 2020s.

The iconic 1928 Rolls-Royce featured in the 1974 film adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” is up for auction in September.

The Phantom I Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton belongs to Robert Redford’s character Jay Gatsby in the 1974 film.

The car is believed to be the only car built with a dual cowl phaeton body, which featured separate front and rear compartments, each with their own windshield.

Based on this film, F. It was chosen for production as Gatsby owned a Rolls-Royce in Scott Fitzgerald’s novel and was painted yellow and reupholstered in green leather to match the colors described in the book.

“It was a rich cream color, bright with nickel, bulging here and there along its monstrous length with triumphant hat-boxes and supper-boxes and tool-boxes, and with a labyrinthine terrace of wind-shields reflecting a dozen suns. Sitting. Behind many panes of glass in a green leather conservatory, We started going to town,” says commentator Nick Carraway.

The car was last auctioned in 2009 for $238,000. According to Haggerty, But it underwent an extensive renovation that took eight years to complete at a cost of $800,000.

Its body was originally mounted on a different Rolls-Royce chassis, but was converted in 1945 to the current one with over 70,000 miles on it.

Online bids are being accepted first Worldwide Auctioneers Auburn, Indiana, event on September 3.