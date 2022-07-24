New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park erupted Saturday into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and knocking out power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and had grown to about 19 square miles (48 square kilometers) by Saturday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier fire that had burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southern part of Yosemite Park.

More than 6,000 people living within several miles of the sparsely populated, rural area were ordered to evacuate Saturday, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County on Saturday due to the effects of the Oak Fire.

More than 400 firefighters are battling the blaze, along with helicopters, other aircraft and bulldozers, in tough conditions including hot weather, low humidity and bone-dry vegetation left by decades of drought, Patterson said.

“Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters,” Cal Fire said in a statement Saturday, describing the Oak Fire’s activity as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching.”

As of Saturday morning, the massive fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures, damaged five others and threatened another 2,000 structures, Cal Fire said. It prompted several road closures, including the closure of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road – blocking one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has experienced increasingly large and deadly wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Climate will continue to become more extreme and wildfires will become more frequent, destructive and unpredictable, scientists said.

“The fire is moving fast. This fire threw embers up to 2 miles in front of it yesterday,” Patterson said. “These are unusual fire conditions.” The cause of the fire has been investigated.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the region had lost power as of Friday afternoon and had no indication when it would be restored. “PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment,” the utility said.

A shoeless elderly man trying to flee the blaze Friday crashed his sedan into a ditch in a closed area and was helped by firefighters. He was safely led from the area and no injuries appeared to have been sustained. Several other residents remained in their homes after the fire broke out on Friday night.

Meanwhile, firefighters made significant progress as fires started in Yosemite National Park and burned through the Sierra National Forest.

The Washburn Fire was 79% contained Friday after burning 7.5 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) of forest. Along with the Lost Lake Fire in Riverside County, it was fully contained at 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) in June.

The fire broke out on July 7 and forced the evacuation of the community of Wawona after the southern entrance to Yosemite was closed and the edge of the Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias, burned.

Wawona Road will temporarily reopen Saturday, according to the park’s website.