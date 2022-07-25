The government insists it will meet its emissions target by 2030 despite expansion for the oil and gas sector.

The federal government says Canada will still meet its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, despite Environment Secretary Stephen Guilbaud offering the oil and gas sector a little more time to meet its targets.

“The whole date has not changed. The minister was really just trying to show flexibility and goodwill,” said Bruce Cheadle, Guilbaud’s senior communications adviser.

Cheadle said the federal government is not “rewriting its program” to cut emissions, but rather is trying to be flexible in meeting its overall 2030 target.

Guilbaud said that under the Paris Agreement on climate change, companies can use “flexibility mechanisms” for a short period of time to help them build the infrastructure to meet the goal of reducing emissions by 40% from 2005 to five levels by 2030. .

For Canada to reach its target of zero net emissions by 2050, it will require a 42% reduction in emissions from the oil and gas sector. Some representatives of the oil and gas sector expressed concern about the implementation of this obligation.

“They will still have to meet the targets by 2030, but we will allow for a short time and in a limited way the use of flexibility mechanisms,” Guillebaud told CBC News on Monday.

“Essentially, these companies will be able to use the carbon credits to meet some of the regulatory requirements to reduce emissions. But again, it will be for a short period of time, for a short period, for two years, and it will be in a limited amount. .”

While some emission reductions could be achieved through carbon offsets, Guillebaud said the federal government would not hurt companies by forcing them to offset all of their emissions after 2030 because it wants oil and gas companies to invest in infrastructure that will reduce emissions in long term. .

According to the federal government, the increase in Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions between 1990 and 2020 is largely due to the oil and gas industry, which saw a 74 percent increase in emissions during that time, and the transportation sector, which saw a 32 percent increase.

The sector must do its part: The Pembina Institute

Environmentalists say the oil and gas sector, which accounts for 27% of the country’s emissions, is developing too slowly and should not be encouraged by an extension.

“They are not cutting their emissions. They are growing and they need to move in a different direction,” said Tim Grey, executive director of environmental protection.

“It’s part of the pattern whenever the federal government releases a new climate-focused initiative. The oil and gas industry immediately starts its lobbying campaign to weaken it or change it.”

Green Party MP Elizabeth May says environmental targets should be based on scientific evidence, not lobbying from the oil and gas industry. (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

Jan Gorski, director of the oil and gas program at the clean energy think tank Pembina Institute, said the oil and gas sector could meet its targets by 2030 but has so far failed to meet the target.

“We believe the sector has a role to play and can achieve reductions in line with Canada’s overall climate goal,” Gorski told CBC News, adding that it was premature for the industry to ask for an extension.

Greens MP Elizabeth May said the federal government’s target of 40-45% reductions in emissions from 2005 levels was not ambitious enough.

“The more time there is for big oil and gas, the less time there is for our children,” May told CBC News. “The liberal plan is very lenient on fossil fuels, which is outrageous.”

Industry welcomes respite

Industry representatives say their companies are committed to meeting the targets by 2030, but building the infrastructure needed for initiatives like carbon capture and storage will take time and flexibility.

“It’s not the timing that’s important, it’s the path we’re on, and it takes a long time in this country to build something,” said former Liberal MP Martha Hall Findley, spokesperson for Suncor Energy.

“2030 is only seven years away, so we thought we were doing our best to get it done as quickly as possible, but we just can’t build the infrastructure…on time.”

Findlay said the oil sands sector is looking to cut emissions, but setting aggressive targets that companies can’t meet will only hurt environmental efforts and dampen Canadians’ enthusiasm for zero emissions by 2050.

A dump truck operates next to the Syncrude oil sands operation near Fort McMurray, Alta. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

Marc Jacquard of Simon Fraser University, an environmental economist, said Canada could still meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets even if the oil and gas sector fails to cut emissions by 40 percent.

Jacquard, who over the past two decades has provided academic analysis of climate change policy to federal and provincial liberals, conservatives, the Green Party and the NDP, said it was important to bring the entire economy to zero by 2050.

“While we get a 40 percent cut, it may not be the same in every sector,” he said. “You get the same environmental outcome when you hit 40 percent, but you just get one sector to do more where it’s cheaper and another sector to do less where it’s more expensive.”

He said switching to electric cars and other forms of electrified transport, combined with reducing emissions from electricity generation, could make up for the shortage of oil and gas without putting people out of work.

“If you just destroy your … industries that export oil and gas, the slack will simply be filled by issuing firms in other countries,” he said.