New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: A Republican on the House Oversight Committee is concerned that some of the nation’s biggest technology companies are creating a hostile work environment for pregnant women by highlighting their willingness to pay for abortions.

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, criticized Google and Facebook, as well as Disney and Warner Bros., for their decisions to expand abortion coverage in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe. Letters were sent to Discovery’s parent companies on Wednesday. used

“I’m concerned that big corporations are pressuring women to have abortions rather than taking time off from work through maternity leave,” Cloud told Fox News Digital. “Women should feel supported in their decision to balance family with work.”

“If these companies are exploiting women under the guise of abortion access, we have a serious problem,” he said.

Disney employee slams company for paying abortion travel expenses: ‘They haven’t learned their lesson’

Cloud’s letters note that each company responded to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe by emphasizing or expanding their policy on abortion.

For example, Meta, the parent company of Warner Bros. Discovery and Facebook, has announced that it will expand its employee benefits to cover transportation costs for women having abortions, even if they are out of state.

Biden signs executive order ‘paves way’ for Medicaid to pay for abortions

Google went a step further and notified employees by letter after the ruling that it allowed employees to request reinstatement without the need for an arbitrator to grant it. Disney, on the other hand, sent a memo to staff restating its commitment to ensuring employees have access to abortion, according to CNBC.

None of the companies contacted by Cloud returned requests for comment on this story.

Emphasizing abortion access rather than highlighting their paid leave policies makes the work environment unfavorable for pregnant women, Cloud said.

“Women have historically faced discrimination for being pregnant because of the number of days women are away from the workforce due to the birth and care of their children,” Cloud writes. “They shouldn’t be forced to have an abortion instead of taking time to have their child, especially since women are already having fewer children than they want.”

In his letters to companies, Cloud noted that federal law already prohibits employment discrimination based on pregnancy status. Despite being illegal, the Texas Republican said women in the workforce are still being forced to choose between having children and their jobs.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“At a time of historically high inflation, skyrocketing gas prices and baby formula shortages, it’s imperative that women feel supported in their decision to balance work and family,” Cloud wrote.

The letters come as Republicans are increasingly critical of corporate America and the country’s leading tech companies for what they see as “revolutionary” policies.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, in particular, has criticized Disney in recent months after the company opposed a state law barring teachers from discussing “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” with students as young as fourth grade.