New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Alec Skarlatos, a Republican congressional candidate in Oregon, was cleared of campaign finance law violations this week, months after a Democratic-aligned group filed a complaint that he improperly funded his campaign with money from a nonprofit he controlled.

“Democrats have created a false controversy to flush out Alec Skarlatos,” campaign manager Ross Purgason said in a statement. “(The Federal Election Commission) has rejected these false allegations.”

GOP INFighting ‘Never Makes Sense,’ Sen. Tillis said during the public McConnell, Scott disagreement

Skarlatos, who is running for a second term to represent a coastal Oregon district, soon after losing his bid for the seat in 2020 founded the nonprofit veterans group 15:17 Trust, which vows to advocate for the nation’s veterans “high and dry.” “They put their lives on the line.” And he used $93,000 left over from his campaign to help seed the nonprofit.

But months later, after Skarlatos decided to run for re-election in 2021, the nonprofit transferred $65,000 back to his campaign. The money transfer was the subject of an Associated Press story last year, after which the Democrat-aligned group Citizens United filed a complaint with the FEC.

Campaign finance laws prevent candidates from self-dealing and accepting illegal money from the often opaque and poorly regulated world of political nonprofits. That includes a ban on candidates donating campaign cash to nonprofits they control, as well as a broader ban on accepting contributions from such groups, legal experts say.

But in this case, the FEC found that Skarlatos’ nonprofit was not very active and failed to raise much money, taking in about $1,800. The agency also determined that transfers of cash from Skarlatos’ campaign to his nonprofit and back were made over such a short period of time that they likely amounted to legitimate refunds.

OZ Blasts Fetterman’s ‘Radical’ Politics, Dismisses ‘Snarky’ NJ, Crude Attacks

“Absent information to indicate the contrary, the $65,000 payment from 15:17 (Trust) to the committee was likely a bona fide refund,” the agency said in a filing, which was provided by the Skarlatos campaign and has not yet been released. in public

An AP story last year described how Skarlatos’ nonprofit was soliciting money online but otherwise kept a decidedly low profile and had not released annual tax paperwork detailing how much money it raised and how it spent the money.

The story also noted how laws that transfer money from candidates to the nonprofits they run are intended to circumvent bans on personal use of campaign funds. And it detailed how Skarlatos previously collected $43,000 in expenses listed vaguely as mileage reimbursements, rent and contractor campaign staff from his 2020 campaign.

Senate Democrats may include same-sex marriage legislation in government funding package

The FEC has not received a full explanation of how Skarlatos spent the money, including the remaining $28,000 that was not returned to his campaign. The Skarlatos campaign said about $14,000 had been spent on fundraising, but an additional $14,000 was not reported in filings released by the agency.

“Alex Skarlatos admitted to the FEC that his charity is essentially a scam and is ‘defunct,'” said End Citizens United spokesman Adam Bozzi. “The fact that his failure to help veterans shielded him from impeachment is a warning to voters not to trust him.”

Skarlatos was a member of the Oregon National Guard when he gained notoriety in 2015, helping prevent an attack on a Paris-bound train by a heavily armed man believed to be a follower of the Islamic State group. Hailed as a hero, he appeared on “Dancing with the Stars,” visited the White House and was granted dual French citizenship. This led to Clint Eastwood playing himself in the film “15:17 to Paris”.