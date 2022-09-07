New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republicans are questioning President Biden’s request for Congress to approve nearly $12 billion in additional aid to Ukraine this month over concerns the timing could benefit Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.

GOP lawmakers are worried the White House is pushing the aid package because they know a portion of Republicans will vote against it without proper accountability measures for how the money is spent. Such opposition, they say, can be used to unfairly smear all Republicans in the campaign as isolationists or followers of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This latest call from President Biden is just a superficial midterm election gimmick that will only hurt our country in both the short and long term,” said Rep. said Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

GOP lawmakers must take note of Biden’s recent behavior, particularly his efforts to portray MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy, and the timing of the funding request.

The Russians set up a method to convert the wire currency into Chinese yuan, sparking alliance fears

“In the last five weeks, the federal government raided the home of the former president… [forgave] student loans At the same time the president is talking about half the country being ‘semi-fascists,'” said House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa. “The times seem very political, the issues [around this aid bill] It seems very political.”

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council told Fox News Digital that the funding request is based only on what is needed on the battlefield in Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression.

Biden is requesting that lawmakers approve $11.7 billion in military and financial aid to Ukraine by Sept. 30 — a deadline by which Congress must pass a government funding bill or risk a shutdown. The $11.7 billion is on top of an additional $2 billion the White House is requesting to address the impact the war between Russia and Ukraine has had on US energy supplies.

Biden and congressional Democrats have spent nearly $3.8 trillion on their agenda since Inauguration Day

The new funding request comes after Congress approved $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in May. The legislation is $7 billion more than the White House initially said was needed to prevent a fallout from Ukraine.

Overall, 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate oppose the package. Many argue that there are no adequate accountability measures to prevent corruption. Democrats blocked a last-minute push in the Senate to create an inspector general to oversee aid.

“The soft-on-Putin playbook used by former President Trump appears to have more MAGA Republicans,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, DNY, after the bill passed.

Republicans now worry that Biden is setting them up to face similar attacks ahead of the midterms. Part of that mistrust is that Congress has not made clear how long it will take to replenish Ukraine’s initial round of aid.

“We all want to help, we’re all horrified by what Russia has done in Ukraine,” Perry said. “But we must stand up for accountability to American taxpayers and how and where their money is being spent.”

Administration officials argued that the ambiguity was due to the fluid nature of the war. While it is unclear how long the aid will last, White House officials have an estimate of how much has already been used.

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said in a statement last week that “three-quarters of the aid Congress has previously provided to Ukraine has been disbursed or committed.”

“The need here is recognized by Congress and a large bipartisan coalition across the country, in the name of American values ​​that transcend any political party: Ukraine is calling for this help in the name of democracy and sovereignty because innocent people are being slaughtered,” an administration source close to Biden’s orbit told Fox News Digital.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Republicans say the White House has done little to provide Congress with transparency about how the money is being spent. They say the administration has failed to explain its strategy for ending the war, arguing that voters are beginning to notice.

“Use it as an election issue all you want,” R-Mo Sen. Josh Hawley said. “I can tell you the voters of Missouri — I get asked about this all the time — we’re building a nation in Ukraine, but why can’t we protect our own border?”