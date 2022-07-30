New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sunday marks the final round of the third LIV golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, and a field of 12 international teams with a total of 48 golfers will compete for $25 million in prize money — the PGA Tour’s upset of Tiger Woods. , and much of the knee-jerk liberal sports media.

The controversial new tour has drawn dozens of top-name golfers, from Phil Mickelson to Sergio Garcia, Charles Howell III, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as sterling golf announcer David Feherty. To hear the frantic cries of the golf establishment, these men are peddlers of human rights and all that is good in the world.

Are you kidding me?

The PGA Tour has monopolized top-level US golf for so long that there has never been a real challenge to its supremacy. As a result, golfers nicknamed Tiger or Lefty drive from event to event, hoping to make the cut and earn a decent second stringer in the National Hockey League every year. And until recently, the PGA Tour owned the rights to NFTs and other ways to pay players, not golfers.

Fans lose out when golf is monopolized because most televised events feature only the big names, so you rarely have head-to-head competition in the sport. The competition is weak, the courses are mostly boring, the winners are guys you’ve never heard of, and the entire PGA Tour product feels dated.

Now LIV Golf comes with a parade of top golfers appearing at every LIV Golf event, thanks to prize money worth competing for, teams organized mostly by nationality to increase rooting interest, a shotgun start so there’s tons of action the whole time, no cut, so everyone plays all weekend. , 54 holes (hence the Roman numeral LIV) and the guy hanging around the clubhouse with the lead doesn’t wait to see if he’s won or not. (Very annoying.)

In short, LIV Golf is a disruptive force. It’s the Uber of the PGA Tour’s fleet of aging taxis with shifty drivers and busted springs.

Judging by the media outrage, you’d think LIV Golf punched the PGA Tour in the face and his baby was ugly. But here’s the real reason everyone is so upset about LIV Golf — the money (shhh! not so loud!) comes from the Saudis.

Okay, let’s all take a deep breath here. According to a recent ESPN report, the NBA and its owners are doing more than $10 billion worth of business with China, not a bastion of civil liberties, but no one is under any illusions about that. China pulled NBA preseason games from TV and canceled NBA Cares events in Shanghai when Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey tweeted about Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong protests. All the leading civil liberties experts from LeBron James have done the same thing — they shut up. So, the sports world doesn’t really care about human rights.

The PGA Tour is not the proper organization to complain about indecency. In living memory, blacks could not compete in PGA Tour events and could not belong to or compete at Augusta National, the revered home of the Masters. The 1990 PGA Championship was scheduled for Shoal Creek, an Alabama private golf course that had always strongly and openly resisted black members. And more than a few PGA Tour sponsors do business with … wait for it … Saudi Arabia, which has been a force in golf for the past five years. So, it’s nice to see the PGA Tour finally taking an interest in human rights.

The sports media, deep in the pockets of the PGA Tour, has made no secret of its disdain for golfers who flock to LIV golf. At a press conference before Wednesday’s pro-am (which included former President Donald Trump, who owned the course), the questions were mostly on Snide’s side: How do you feel about leaving your team in the Ryder Cup for a team called The Crushers? Well, you could ask a question about golf, because these are golfers, but that would be pretty boring.

While the liberal media calls this new golf establishment “sportswashing,” I call their protests brainwashing. Because, from a fan’s perspective, LIV Golf is a better experience. Gone is the glorious self-importance that characterizes PGA Tour events. LIV Golf is so new that it feels fresh, fun and makes things happen. The vast majority of LIV golfers are the cream of the golf crop – there are no Q School survivors here – and when you hang around them, as I did on Pro-Am Day, they exude a sense of freedom.

Yes, they are well paid, but so are all top athletes. Despite the annoying questions from the media, you can sense that the team concept is something they enjoy. One of the players agreed that it was like being on a college golf team all over again. If the golfers are having fun, the product will be much better for them and the fans. It’s a new day in professional golf, perhaps the first such new day since Old Tom Morris first opened it at St. Andrews 150 years ago.