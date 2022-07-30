New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bring a friend or confidante, throw a party and invite “everyone you know” to experience a pop-up restaurant called The Golden Girls Kitchen.

The eatery was inspired by the beloved American sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” which first aired on NBC in 1985.

The TV show starred Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Betty White (Rose), Rue McClanahan (Blanche) and Estelle Getty (Sophia) – four feisty women who shared a house in Miami, Florida.

Opening in Beverly Hills in honor of “National Golden Girls Day,” the classic TV-inspired pop-up restaurant features menu items like “Sophia’s Lasagna,” lots of cheesecake and photo-op moments — previewed by Fox News Digital.

“When I first got into the pop culture game (Max, Good Burger, Saved by the Peach Pit), I always knew at some point we had to bring ‘The Golden Girls’ to life,” said Derek Berry, director of experiences for Bucket Listers, Fox News Digital.

“I’ve always been drawn to concepts that not only tell strong visual stories, but also weave food organically into the experience,” adds Berry.

“Food is such a love language for the characters of ‘The Golden Girls’ that it was a no-brainer for us to bring it to life and give fans a taste of these foods in real life,” he said.

Tickets range from $39 to $79 per person, pending dining times.

Each guest receives a choice of entrée and cheesecake – thanks to menu creator and executive chef Royce Burke of Los Angeles-based Secret Lasagna and Dino’s Famous Chicken.

Berry says “The Golden Girls'” fan base is “by far” the most loyal she’s ever interacted with.

“A lot of people love this show,” he continued.

“There’s no way we’re going to allow this to be messed up for people. We’ve put a lot of love and attention to detail into the whole experience. Our goal is for every fan to leave with a full stomach and a full heart,” he also said.

Other menu items include The Lanai: A “Miami-Style” Cuban Sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookie and Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (say it fast).

Additional menu items and local delivery are available for a la carte purchase, according to Bucket Listers, the digital media brand that launched the experience.

The pop-up was successfully opened for National Golden Girls Day, July 30.

Now will be Embark on a four-city tour.

Fans can expect future stops in New York (Fall 2022), Miami (Winter 2022), San Francisco (Winter 2022) and Chicago (Spring 2023).