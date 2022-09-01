New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“The Goldbergs” are killing it Comedian Jeff Garlin The role followed allegations of misbehavior on set and his exit from the show.

Co-showrunners, Chris Bishop and Alex Barno, confirmed the news in a recent interview.

“It’s going to be a family that hasn’t reconciled with the fact that their father is gone, but has sort of moved on and dealt with a lot,” Barno told Entertainment Weekly about Garlin’s character’s departure.

Garlin quit A hit sitcom He was charged with misconduct in December.

Bishop and Burno said his character will be dead for “several months” when the 10th season airs on September 21. They shared that Murray Goldberg’s family members were already grieving over his death when the season began.

Jeff Garlin defends himself from cancellation of ‘The Goldbergs’ culture amid allegations of on-set behavior

“I talked to Jeff and he knows he’s not being replaced. The truth is, I don’t know if he knows what his fate is, but I think he knows, the answer to that is the question,” Barnow told the outlet.

Season 10 won’t focus much on Garlin, as newlyweds Erica, played by Haley Orantia, and Geoff, played by Sam Lerner, welcome their first child, meaning the show’s matriarch, Beverly Goldberg, played by Wendy McLendon-Covey, will now be a grandmother.

“So we started with optimism about the baby coming and looking forward to the future,” Barno said. “It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people behave.”

In December, Garlin defended himself cancellation Allegedly that he was creating an unsafe working environment on the set.

“No, I wasn’t fired from ‘The Goldbergs,'” he told a Vanity Fair reporter. “I wasn’t fired from ‘The Goldbergs’.”

“It’s always the same. It’s about me and my stupidity on set. They don’t think it’s right. I do. We’ve been there. I haven’t been fired because of it. We think differently,” he explained.

“Now when I’m on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ for example, if I’m not doing the things we talk about, Larry David—or a cameraman, a producer, a woman—a lot of people come up to me and ask me if I’m okay. To keep my energy up and do what I do. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. So I don’t know what to say. To me, if you’re a stand-in—participating in an event, you don’t like the content or the behavior… If somebody’s stalking you, that’s different. But in general—well, by God, quit, Go somewhere else.”

According to Garlin, as for the allegations that he was physically inappropriate, it seems that Garlin’s default greeting was to hug people. However, at the time, he said he didn’t intend to pursue it in the future on the set of “The Goldbergs.”

“When I shoot for long days, to make it go smoothly, I don’t do my crazy stuff or anything, out of respect. I’m going to keep it on QT, because, you know? They’re my bosses. And they have every right to have the set the way they want,” he said. He said.