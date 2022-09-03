‘The goat of all goats’: Sports world celebrates Serena Williams’ career after US Open defeat

Serena Williams’ career could end Friday night with a three-set loss to Ajla Tomlanovic in the third round of the US Open.

Despite the setback, the 40-year-old flashed once again – she won a second-set tiebreaker and fought off several match points, reminding everyone that she is perhaps the greatest tennis player of all time.

Williams was visibly emotional after the match, especially as she began thanking her family. “Serena Williams is the only reason I exist,” she told the crowd at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, giving special thanks to her sister Venus Williams.

Some of the world’s most famous people returned the love Williams expressed in her post-match speech.

After becoming a 23-time Grand Slam champion, athletes, celebrities and politicians flooded Twitter, thanking Williams for one of the greatest tennis careers we’ve ever seen and everything she’s done for the sport and the world.

The tennis world reacted to Serena’s defeat

“Serena, thank you. You are the reason I believe in this dream,” wrote Coco Gough, who beat fellow American Madison Keys earlier in the day. “What words can put together the impact you have had on me and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT!”

“Her incredible career has left its mark on tennis history. There is more to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. May your journey continue,” Written by Billie Jean King12-time singles Grand Slam champion.

“I love you @serenawilliams,” Written by Andy Roddick, the last American to win the US Open. “Watching you become who you are has been the joy of a lifetime. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thanks my old friend.”

“Serena. Thank you for being an inspiration to you and so many men and women,” wrote James Blake. “I’ve never seen a more intense competitor and it’s an honor to share the court with you and see history. The best.”

Some of the biggest names in sports shared messages after the match

World Golf Hall of Famer Tiger Woods, who received Williams’ stunning second round victory in her player’s box, wrote: “.@SerenaWilliams you are amazing on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring us all to pursue our dreams. I love you baby!!!!!!”

Dan Staley of South Carolina women’s basketball called Williams “the GOAT of all GOATS.”

“Thank you @serenawilliams thank you! You are the goat of all goats,” Staley wrote. “You come. You go. Your influence changed both tennis and the world. #simplythebest”

“We just watched the greatest final US Open of all time, Serena Williams!! Serena means so much to sports, the game of tennis, the world, every little girl and every black girl around the world. ,” basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson wrote.

US women’s national soccer team greats Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan both saluted Williams.

“Serena always fights to the last point. You have given so much to tennis and so much to women’s sports. Thank you @serenawilliams,” Morgan wrote.

Lloyd wrote: “Greatest ever @SerenaWilliams! You will be missed.”

“I’m so thankful for @serenawilliams,” wrote Allison Felix, who recently retired from the most decorated track career in American history. “She gave to this sport and we will never miss her.”

“It was really fun to see how Serena not only changed the sport of tennis, but she helped empower the next generation.” Written by Michael Phelps, the legendary swimmer who won a record 28 Olympic medals. “Her tennis accomplishments speak for themselves, but one of the things I admire about her is that she just doesn’t quit. Her determination, her strength, her determination on or off the court … she never gives up. She’s a great role model. Congratulations and thank you to all of us, Serena! !”

NBA superstar LeBron James thanked Williams “for being an inspiration to so many” in a video message.

Other reaction from the sports world:

Serena was celebrated by politicians and celebrities

“Congratulations on an amazing career, @serenawilliams!” Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote. “How lucky we are to have a young woman from Compton grow up to be a great athlete. To be transformed by your talent.”

Serena’s husband also paid tribute

Alexis Ohanian, an open and vocal supporter of his wife, cheering her on from the player’s box, perhaps said it best: “All heart. Lots of love.”