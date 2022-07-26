The Global Inflationary Crisis – The New York Times

In Europe, supply played a big role. The five-month war in Ukraine came as a more direct shock to Europe than to the rest of the world because it pushed the continent to try to end its dependence on Russian oil and gas. This triggered the recent jump in inflation in Europe.

“The US is trying to cool down an overheated economy,” my colleague Eshe Nelson, an economics writer from London, told me. “It’s just not the situation in Europe.”

What to do

Some of the causes of inflation are under the control of politicians. Governments can cut their own spending to reduce demand. Central banks can raise interest rates to increase the cost of borrowing money and, as a result, reduce demand – as they have begun to do in the US and Europe. In the longer term, investments in, say, clean energy and housing can limit the impact of future supply disruptions.

But other causes are beyond the control of politicians. The European Central Bank, which sets policy for 19 of the 27 EU countries, has admitted that it cannot do too much to combat inflation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Obviously, no central bank can do anything about war,” Esche said.

The same is largely true of the pandemic’s trajectory, which now largely depends on the evolution of new options.

All this puts politicians in a difficult position: they can solve part of the inflation problem, but not all of it. This will limit how much policy can reduce price increases in the coming months.