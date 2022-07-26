The Global Inflationary Crisis – The New York Times

Inflation has dominated the news about America’s economy in recent months as the prices of food, gas and other commodities have risen faster than in four decades.
But inflation is now a global phenomenon, and the US has fared better than other countries in recent months. In June, US consumer prices rose 9.1 percent from the previous year; they grew by 9.6 percent across the EU in the same period of time.
Much of the public discussion about US inflation has focused on domestic issues, especially President Biden’s policies. Critics say the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic law Biden signed into law 16 months ago, boosted consumer demand by funneling $1.9 trillion to Americans, state governments and other programs. As higher demand chased the limited supply of goods, prices soared.
The law certainly played a role in increasing inflation, economists say. But global trends suggest that focusing exclusively on the role of the US misses out on a big part of the story — how external forces also drove prices up.
In today’s newsletter, I want to look at the root causes of inflation and understand why they can be difficult to fix.
Common Causes
The major factors that caused inflation in the US have affected the rest of the world: the disruption of supply chains due to the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as a sharp increase in consumer demand for goods.
But rising inflation manifests itself differently in different countries, said Jason Fuhrman, an economist at Harvard University. The earlier, larger price hike in the US had different causes than the recent price hike in Europe. (Countries differ in how they calculate price changes, but economists still find it useful to compare available data.)
In the US, demand has played a larger role in inflation than anywhere else. This is likely the result not only of the American rescue plan, but also of the economic assistance measures adopted by Donald Trump. Overall, USA spent more prevent economic disaster during a pandemic than most of the world has done. This led to a stronger recovery, but also more inflation.
In Europe, supply played a big role. The five-month war in Ukraine came as a more direct shock to Europe than to the rest of the world because it pushed the continent to try to end its dependence on Russian oil and gas. This triggered the recent jump in inflation in Europe.
“The US is trying to cool down an overheated economy,” my colleague Eshe Nelson, an economics writer from London, told me. “It’s just not the situation in Europe.”
What to do
Some of the causes of inflation are under the control of politicians. Governments can cut their own spending to reduce demand. Central banks can raise interest rates to increase the cost of borrowing money and, as a result, reduce demand – as they have begun to do in the US and Europe. In the longer term, investments in, say, clean energy and housing can limit the impact of future supply disruptions.
But other causes are beyond the control of politicians. The European Central Bank, which sets policy for 19 of the 27 EU countries, has admitted that it cannot do too much to combat inflation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Obviously, no central bank can do anything about war,” Esche said.
The same is largely true of the pandemic’s trajectory, which now largely depends on the evolution of new options.
All this puts politicians in a difficult position: they can solve part of the inflation problem, but not all of it. This will limit how much policy can reduce price increases in the coming months.
