New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Francisco Giants Declare death Kristin Coleman, wife of former Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum, on Thursday. She died earlier this summer at the age of 38 after a battle with cancer.

The company shared a message on social media that Coleman A A “beloved” member of the Giants, Her husband spent most of his 10-year career hitting, culminating in three World Series championships.

“The Giants are saddened to learn of the death of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Kristin Coleman. Our deepest condolences to Tim, Kristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher,” the statement read.

Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45 after battle with cancer

“She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were lucky enough to know her during the years she and Timmy were with us.”

According to San Mateo Daily Journal , Coleman passed away at her home on June 27 surrounded by family after a battle with cancer. She was a longtime educator and principal at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame, California.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shana Daum, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Relations for the Giants, told the San Francisco Chronicle The team learned of Coleman’s passing and recent marriage to Lincecum on Thursday.

“Tim is very private, and we respect and honor his privacy,” Daum told the outlet. “Our hearts are heavy upon learning this news.

Click here to get the Fox News app