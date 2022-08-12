type here...
The Getty Museum in Los Angeles will return illegally exported works of art to Italy.

Enlarge this image

This undated photo courtesy of the J. Paul Getty Museum shows a sculpted group of a seated poet and sirens.

J. Paul Getty Museum/AP


J. Paul Getty Museum/AP

LOS ANGELES — The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles is returning ancient sculptures and other works of art that were smuggled out of Italy, the museum said Thursday.

The Getty will return a nearly life-size group of Greek terracotta sculptures known as Orpheus and the Sirens, which the museum says dates back to the fourth century BC.

The sculptural group was purchased by J. Paul Getty in 1976, shortly before his death, and was on display for decades.

However, the museum now believes they were illegally excavated and removed from Italy based on evidence found by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Getty said in a statement.

“This is a very rare occurrence and there is nothing in our collection that is similar or closely similar in any other collection,” Getty Museum director Timothy Potts told the Los Angeles Times. “This leaves a hole in our gallery, but with this evidence, there was no doubt that they needed to be sent back to Italy.”

The fragile sculptures will be shipped to Rome in September to join collections designated by the Italian Ministry of Culture, Getty reports.

The museum is also working with the Ministry of Culture to arrange for the return of four other objects in the future. These include a “colossal marble head of a deity” and a stone mold for casting pendants, both dating from the second century AD, as well as an Etruscan bronze incense burner from the fourth century BC, and a 19th-century painting by Camillo Miola entitled “The Oracle at Delphi,” said Getty.

