The Germans tiptoe down the path of energy saving

“If Putin gets the impression that he can really harm the economies of the largest European countries, he will not hesitate to cut off the gas supply,” he said. “If it doesn’t hurt too much, he’d rather get paid than hurt.”

As yet non-binding, the EU’s consumption targets have sent a clear signal not only of Europe’s determination to stand up to Mr Putin, but also of real concern that European economies are at risk, especially if Germany, the continent’s economic powerhouse, takes over hit.

Kremlin-controlled Gazprom this week highlighted the threat by cutting Nord Stream 1 gas flows to Germany to just 20 percent, citing, unconvincingly to many, problems with German-made turbines.

The European Union has begun the transition to more environmentally friendly forms of energy. But financial and geopolitical considerations can complicate the effort.

Approximately half of all houses in Germany are heated by gas, and a third of the country’s gas is used by industry. If the upcoming winter is particularly cold, the shutdown will be brutal.