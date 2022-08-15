The gap between Neymar and Mbappe could split PSG in two

IZlatan Ibrahimovic left the field in the 89th minute. PSG played Nantes at the Parc des Princes on the last day of the 2015/16 season and the game was halted when his kids ran onto the pitch wearing “king” and “legend” shirts on the back. Ibrahimovic received a standing ovation, waved to the crowd and left. No replacement has been made. PSG played with 10 players.

Ibrahimovic became a great PSG in four seasons in France, but even by his standards it was a show of strength and selfishness and perhaps the pinnacle of PSG pandering to its star players in the QSI era. There was no doubt who ruled the locker room. Now, after a relatively harmonious period, another rift is forming between the two Zlatan-influenced players, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Neymar has been a central figure at PSG for most of his five years in France and after drifting for the past 18 months, his lightning-fast start to the season has rejuvenated his position in the squad. For perhaps the first time, he looks like PSG signed in 2017. In three games this season, he has scored five goals and provided three assists, and while such numbers are not uncommon, his consistently ruthless demeanor.

Recently, Neymar has been tossing between the showman and the winner of the match. A focused Neymar was decisive at times last season, especially in late wins against Lyon and Metz. However, the ostentatious, apathetic Neymar was also a common sight, especially in Ligue 1 games at the Parc des Princes. His lack of motivation seemed to be the result of his mood. As a result, he lacked the intensity (and perhaps even the physicality) needed to act decisively at key moments.

The 30-year-old’s career was on the brink of collapse as Lionel Messi and Mbappé now had more influence both in the dressing room and in the boardroom. Very few other clubs could afford to sign Brazilians, and after such a poor year, even fewer were inclined to do so.

What worries the rest of the continent, however, is that Neymar has been fully booked this season. His precise, intense and unusually physical performances led PSG to three spectacular victories, scoring 14 goals in the process, and he was an outstanding player in every game. His brace, including his first free-kick in 47 attempts, helped PSG beat Nantes 4–0 at the Trophée des Champions. He scored a hat-trick with assists and a rifled finish as PSG beat Clermont 5-0 on the opening weekend of the Ligue 1 season before another brace helped them thrash the dangerous Montpellier 5-2 on Saturday .

Ironically, his rejuvenation is causing social and political unrest at the club and within the squad. Various outlets – including us in Get French football news and French investigative journalist Romain Molina – reported that after signing a new three-year contract with PSG, instead of joining Real Madrid this summer, Mbappe and his entourage are actively seeking the sale of Neymar.

Earlier this summer, there were reports that PSG’s new de facto sporting director Luis Campos had given Neymar a leave, with Manchester City offering the chance to buy him, and Chelsea were also interested. Having gone through most of last season, Neymar’s attitude and performances irritated the club’s management, including the owners of QSI. However, apparently motivated by the criticism and the news the club wanted him to leave, Neymar started the campaign in the best shape of his PSG career. Given that he has a contract until 2027, has no intention of leaving and is playing brilliantly, a sale is becoming increasingly unlikely and much harder to justify for the club.

Neymar and Mbappe quickly became friends when they moved to PSG in 2017, but their relationship has soured over the past six months. When his future was in doubt last season, Mbappé moved from a large Spanish-speaking contingent to the squad, including Neymar and Messi, to a French-speaking group, forming a close bond with right-back Ashraf Hakimi.

When PSG convinced Mbappe to stay, they reportedly gave him unprecedented decision-making control at the club; since then, his ego and irritability have become more evident. This weekend, he, perhaps correctly, named himself second favorite for the Ballon d’Or after Karim Benzema before displaying erratic behavior during the game. At some point, when PSG counterattacked, he turned away from the game in despair after Vitinya could not get through to him. His team continued to attack without him, and if he had not given up and stopped, he could have scored a goal at the back post. RMC and L’Équipe later reported that Mbappe had “personal problems” ahead of the game.

Neymar’s form, contract and refusal to leave should make the Mbappe clan consider selling the Brazilian, but Mbappe’s new influence and status at PSG, as well as his growing self-importance, suggest he will continue to push. According to sources contacted by GFFN, Mbappe now thinks there is room in the team for just the two of him, Messi and Neymar, and having learned a lot from Neymar over the past five years, he now wants to learn from Messi.

The antipathy between the couple over the weekend seems to be mutual. After Mbappe missed a penalty, Neymar liked a tweet saying that Mbappe had penalty priority over Neymar due to a clause in his contract and that he “owns” PSG.

Even though team cliques have been a problem in the last decade, the rift between Neymar and Mbappe could split the club in two. Ibrahimovic was once the undisputed “king” of the PSG dressing room; now there are two warring kings in the club. There may not be enough space for both.

Quick guide Ligue 1 results Show Ajaccio 0-0 Lens



Auxerre 2-2 Angers



Reims 2-4 Clermont



Troyes 0-3 Toulouse



Nice 1-1 Strasbourg



Brest 1-1 Marseille



Monaco 1-1 Rennes



PSG 5-2 Montpellier



Nantes 1-1 Lille

Topics for discussion

All three promoted teams avoided defeat this weekend. The typically defensive Ajaccio lost at home to Lens to a goalless draw, while Auxerre unfortunately didn’t win; they took a 2-0 lead before the sacking of winger Lassin Sinayoko helped Angers back to 2-2. Meanwhile, Toulouse beat Troyes 3-0 in impressive fashion. Although last season’s Ligue 2-winning squad has not solidified, astute scouting in Belgium and the Netherlands has given them a technically gifted side with plenty of goal threats. Of the three new arrivals, they are the most likely to stay awake, though their meager crew can stretch out at the slightest hint of injury.

Toulouse players celebrate a 3-0 victory over Troyes. Photograph: François Nassimbeni/AFP/Getty Images

Lorient’s game against Lyon was postponed due to the state of the Stade du Mustoire pitch. After a series of checks last week, the LPF deemed the patchy terrain, hard hit by the ongoing drought, to be unsafe for players. An urban Celtic festival was also held on the ground, preventing rebuilding. The game will be rescheduled.