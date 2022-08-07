New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” this morning, the two accomplished chess players shared their enthusiasm for the game of chess — and noted the many ways today’s kids can get involved in the game and reap the many benefits of learning and playing chess.

“Chess is a lot of fun,” United States Chess Federation (UCF) Life Master Mark Kurtzman said at the event Sunday morning.

He added that when he was growing up there weren’t as many programs and offerings for children as there are now in many communities across the country.

A New Jersey 12-year-old is the world’s youngest chess grandmaster

“There’s a lot of structure around now. There’s programs [for kids] And places to learn … kids love it and it’s a lot of fun.”

Adam Maltese, a four-time national chess champion, recounts winning a multi-round chess tournament for the first time when he was just nine years old.

Commenting on the computerization of chess games today, he said, “Since I was a kid, it has become a bit more difficult.

So what’s the number-one tip for beginners?

“Think before you act,” Kurtzman said.

Problem solving skills, patience, creativity, and the consequences of one’s actions are among the many benefits of learning to play chess.

He noted that there are many skills that children learn through the game of chess — including problem-solving skills, patience, creativity and the consequences of one’s actions.

Players were engaged in their chess game this morning at Fox Square as chess masters judged some of the matches.

Some children were five years old when they started playing chess.

Kurtzman commented on today’s kids – “We get 250 players,” he said, who are rated by the Chess Foundation.

“Students enjoy learning to become mature and respected chess players.”

Chess camps are also available for children, he added.

“The players are developing their pieces … preparing for battle,” Kurtzman noted of the game that had just begun.

Kurtzman runs Tri State Chess (tristatechess.com), a New York City organization that has been in business for 30 years.

It is “dedicated to establishing competitive chess programs in elementary schools throughout the tri-state area,” its website says.

Kishore wins National Chess Master’s title after fourth brain surgery: ‘Unheard of’

“To maintain the highest possible standards,” the group adds, “experienced chess instructors are personally trained by our professional staff.”

It also states, “All trainers are instructed to apply an established teaching system, which has been proven effective through years of use.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“In this way, students enjoy learning to become mature and respectable chess players.”

To learn more about chess and its benefits, watch the video at the top of this article, or Click here to access it.