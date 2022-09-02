The funeral of the young Ontario hockey captain who collapsed during the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the funeral of Eli Palfriman, captain of the Air Centennials, who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in southern Ontario.

Palfriman, 20, from Cambridge, was named team captain in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens locker room during the second break of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

An obituary to Palfriman on wm. The Kipp Funeral Home website says the young athlete died “doing what he loved most”. It says the visit will take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm ET at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr on Tuesday. Service in the arena will begin at 14:00.

Flowers and hockey sticks

Tributes to Palfriman continue to flow. Flowers and hockey sticks were left in front of the community complex in Ayr, where the teams played Tuesday night. Other people showed their support for the team by placing hockey sticks on their front porches and yards.

Brian Shantz, vice president of the Centennials, said they are grateful for all the messages from the local and hockey communities.

The Centennials hosted a pre-season tournament with St. Andrew’s College in Aurora, a boarding school specializing in athletics. It was a chance for the players to see scouts from other leagues including the Ontario Hockey League and the National Hockey League.

Shantz said there was also a death of a student at St. Andrews earlier this year. Young soccer player Ali Gharib died in a car accident in May, and the school’s hockey coach, David Manning, offered some advice to the Centennials.

A hockey stick signed by the KW Siskins hockey team was part of a memorial at the North Dumfries Recreation Center. (Kate Buckert/CBC)

“David reached out to us and we are very, very grateful for not only his leadership in bringing this tournament together, but for reaching out to us at a time of need,” Shantz said.

A team working through grief

Shantz said it’s been a tough week for the Centennials. A funeral session for players and staff took place on Wednesday. Grief counselors are now available to the team and players in the GOJHL.

“They got hurt because, you know, most injuries don’t happen in the middle of the locker room with the whole team watching and they’re horrified, you know they’re losing their captain and they really lost him. So the boys are kind of quiet,” Shants said.

“They stayed for quite a while, just hanging out with each other and feeling the love of every member of the team.”

Cententials vice president Brian Shantz says the team held a mourning session to help players and coaching staff deal with Palfriman’s death. (Kate Buckert/CBC)

Shantz noted that the team was purchased from the Kitchener Dutch, and Centennials general manager Jeff Grimwood, who has worked with the Dutch, began working with Palfriman in 2015.

“That was a long time ago and [they’re] more like a family,” he said.

Palfriman’s parents reached out to the team during this session.

Shantz said that Palfriman’s mother told the team, “Hockey is a game. Life is bigger than hockey and do your best and remember Eli will be with you.”