New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In a major interview, former Planned Parenthood president Dr. Lena S. Wen explained in a Tuesday piece for The Washington Post that she and her family have overcome severe COVID-19 restrictions.

Last fall on CNN, Wen said masks still serve as “a very powerful layer of protection” and that until every student is vaccinated and other external measures are put in place, the US is “nowhere near ready” for kids to learn to wear masks — for free.

Now, as schools begin to reopen, she says, “I accept the risk of contracting Covid-19 this school year, just as my children contracted the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and other infectious diseases.” With the current variant, “Covid is almost mild in our family” and “we have made the decision that it will be very challenging to follow strict enough precautions to prevent the highly contagious BA.5,” she said.

She explained how strict sanctions eventually have their own consequences.

Fairfax County School Board Criticized for ‘Anti-Science Memo’ Over Masking

“Masking harms our son’s language development and restricts the children’s curriculum and social interactions negatively affects their childhood and hinders my and my husband’s ability to work,” she explained.

After taking extreme precautions earlier in the pandemic, Wen explained, “It wasn’t easy to change my mind-set to accept Covid-19 as a recurring risk. But the high transmission of new variants is what we have to do. If our goal is to prevent the virus, we have to pay a high price.”

She acknowledges that dealing with some level of risk is ultimately part of normal life.

“I started thinking about the coronavirus when I was doing other everyday accidents like falls, car accidents or drowning,” she said. “Of course I want to protect my children from injuries and I take precautions like using car seats and teaching them how to swim. By the same logic, I vaccinate them against the coronavirus. But I don’t keep their childhood. Try to eliminate all risks.”

Public school districts implementing Covid restrictions face fierce community pushback

As a result, her family “let our guard down,” she said, adding that “we see other families indoors, without masks or tests, and start traveling and attending events.” Especially her children, who spent part of their youth during the pandemic, are returning to their lives, “Now that they are fully vaccinated, we do not plan to limit their activities and – like many parents at their school – do not mask them in the classroom.”

However, she admits that what works for her family doesn’t necessarily dictate what works for everyone.

“To be clear, my family’s decision not to mask our children should not be mislabeled as antimask; we will never stigmatize other parents and caregivers for the difficult choices they have to make,” she explained. “Instead, my approach this academic year reflects the evolution of the pandemic and the recognition that prevention of Covid-19 is not the only metric of people’s overall health and well-being.”

Formerly Ven Fired Last July, when she suggested making life “difficult” for unvaccinated Americans and facing weekly tests for those who refuse to get shots.

Click here to get the Fox News app

When the CDC relaxes mask guidance for the vaccinated in May 2021, Venn worries that the “honor system” to enforce it will lead unvaccinated people to lie about their status and put others at risk.

However, in early 2022, Wen’s statements softened as she advocated for states to drop school mask mandates, claiming “the science has changed.”