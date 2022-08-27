New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former NBA player Terrence Williams pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Williams, who played in the NBA for four seasons, was the leader of 18 players involved in a scheme to defraud the NBA’s health care plan of more than $5 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to indictmentThe players submitted fake invoices to the NBA’s health benefit plan for reimbursement.

“Williams led a scheme involving 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a physician and a chiropractor to defraud the NBA Players Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of millions of dollars,” Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “Williams pretended to be others to help take money that wasn’t his – the plan.”

Former NBA player Kermit Washington pleads guilty to fraud

Williams also created another email account to threaten the doctor who created the fraudulent invoices for the former player. That account went to the NBA so Dr. Williams could be paid. Officials said Williams himself collected about $346,000 from the NBA.

Williams agreed to pay $2.5 million in restitution and more than $650,000 in fines.

Williams will be sentenced next January. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Other players involved in the scheme included Sebastian Telfair and Glenn “Big Baby” Davies.