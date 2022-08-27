closer
Former NBA player Terrence Williams pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Williams, who played in the NBA for four seasons, was the leader of 18 players involved in a scheme to defraud the NBA’s health care plan of more than $5 million.

Terrence Williams #1 of the New Jersey Nets drives against Stephen Jackson #1 of the Charlotte Bobcats on November 3, 2010 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

(Lou Capozzola/NBAE via Getty Images)

According to indictmentThe players submitted fake invoices to the NBA’s health benefit plan for reimbursement.

“Williams led a scheme involving 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a physician and a chiropractor to defraud the NBA Players Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of millions of dollars,” Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “Williams pretended to be others to help take money that wasn’t his – the plan.”

Terrence Williams #55 of the Sacramento Kings goes to the bench during a timeout against the New Jersey Nets on March 31, 2012 at Power Balance Pavilion in Sacramento, California.

(Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Williams also created another email account to threaten the doctor who created the fraudulent invoices for the former player. That account went to the NBA so Dr. Williams could be paid. Officials said Williams himself collected about $346,000 from the NBA.

Williams agreed to pay $2.5 million in restitution and more than $650,000 in fines.

Williams will be sentenced next January. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Terrence Williams #1 of the New Jersey Nets drives against Yao Ming #11 of the Houston Rockets during a game at Guangzhou International Sports Arena on October 16, 2010 in Guangzhou, China.

(Jesse D. Garabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Other players involved in the scheme included Sebastian Telfair and Glenn “Big Baby” Davies.