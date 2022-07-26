New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former CDC Director Robert R. Redfield told Fox News that he still disagrees with the supported hypothesis. Biden covid dr. Anthony Fauci And others claim that the coronavirus originated naturally rather than originating from a Chinese laboratory.

Fauci recently told Fox News that he has an “open mind” but believes in the naturally occurring hypothesis even after dismissing the lab-leak theory as a fleeting “shiny object” argument.

On Monday, Redfield told “The Story” that although different scientists have come to different conclusions, he strongly believes that the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Technology in Hubei, China.

Green governance is a new ‘look’ for business; Leads to global instability: Heritage President

He compared Covid to previous coronaviruses that have become epidemics over the past decade or so, such as Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), none of which have truly “learned” to transmit from human to human. In the same way.

“So it’s really unusual that this virus is one of the most infectious viruses in humans. And I still argue that because there’s an understanding of how it infects human tissue,” Redfield said.

Today’s democrats tend to boycott their longtime base: Domenech

Redfield implicated the same Wuhan lab in a 2014 report when he claimed to have trained bat-borne viruses to bind to human receptors.

“I’m disappointed at NIH for not leading objective evaluation from the beginning,” he added. “I think it’s really antithetical to science that people like me have taken such a strong position that they’re somehow conspiratorial because we have a different scientific hypothesis.”

Click to get the Fox News app

Redfield laments the politicization of the epidemic, how pressure has come on scientists who have sought purely “objective” approaches to studying its origins.

“I was very disappointed in the scientific community, led by the NIH, that really dug their heels in from the beginning to discount any of us who had a different hypothesis,” he said.