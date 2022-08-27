New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In his 12-year NFL career, Wes Welker has played in all 16 games six times and has played at least 13 times in all but one.

The former New England Patriot has also had his fair share of concussions — in fact, he suffered three officially diagnosed concussions in a 10-month span.

Because of his injuries, Welker applied for a disability benefit from the NFL, known as the NFL Line of Duty Disability (LOD). According to disabilitydenials.comFormer players who are not permanently disabled may be eligible for a short-term disability benefit where the player receives a “substantial disability arising out of NFL football activities.”

Welker, now the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins, was denied the LOD on Friday and tweeted his displeasure with the league on Saturday morning.

“@NFL I have no time or patience for this,” he tweeted. “Been an employee of the NFL for 18 years and still going. It’s a bush league thing!”

The league argued that it could not prove that Welker’s surgeries were “performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL.”

The NFL requested that Welker send additional medical records in order to receive the LOD.

Welker was First Team All-Pro in 2009 and 2011, Second Team All-Pro in 2007 and 2008, and a five-time Pro Bowler who played for the Patriots, Dolphins, Denver Broncos, then-San Diego Chargers. Then-St. Louis Rams.

Welker joined the Dolphins’ coaching staff this offseason before stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.