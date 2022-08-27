closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

In his 12-year NFL career, Wes Welker has played in all 16 games six times and has played at least 13 times in all but one.

The former New England Patriot has also had his fair share of concussions — in fact, he suffered three officially diagnosed concussions in a 10-month span.

New England Patriots Wes Welker (#83) carries the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 22, 2012 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots Wes Welker (#83) carries the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 22, 2012 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
(Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Because of his injuries, Welker applied for a disability benefit from the NFL, known as the NFL Line of Duty Disability (LOD). According to disabilitydenials.comFormer players who are not permanently disabled may be eligible for a short-term disability benefit where the player receives a “substantial disability arising out of NFL football activities.”

Welker, now the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins, was denied the LOD on Friday and tweeted his displeasure with the league on Saturday morning.

Wide receiver Wes Welker #83 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Wide receiver Wes Welker #83 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
(Rob Tringley/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

More retired players join NFL concussion lawsuits

@NFL I have no time or patience for this,” he tweeted. “Been an employee of the NFL for 18 years and still going. It’s a bush league thing!”

The league argued that it could not prove that Welker’s surgeries were “performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL.”

The NFL requested that Welker send additional medical records in order to receive the LOD.

Welker was First Team All-Pro in 2009 and 2011, Second Team All-Pro in 2007 and 2008, and a five-time Pro Bowler who played for the Patriots, Dolphins, Denver Broncos, then-San Diego Chargers. Then-St. Louis Rams.

New England Patriots Wes Welker catches a pass during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in 2011.

New England Patriots Wes Welker catches a pass during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in 2011.
(Damien Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Welker joined the Dolphins’ coaching staff this offseason before stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.