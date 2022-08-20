New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ford asked its fans to help name the new Black Accent trim package for the Mustang Coupe and electric Mustang Mach-E, and a winner emerged from the herd.

The Night Pony was chosen from a list of final four that included Shadow Stallion, Shadow Mare and Alastor, the last name of a black horse from Greek mythology.

This option is offered on the 2022 Mustang coupe and convertible for $1,195 and includes a painted black roof, black grille, 19-inch ebony black-painted aluminum wheels and black GT and Pony badges along with a black decklid spoiler and mirror caps.

It can be matched to any trim or paint color, including Shadow Black, for the full stealth effect.

The 2023 Mach-E Premium Night Pony gets high-gloss black 19-inch wheels and a black pony grille emblem, while the GT Performance Edition gets 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and a black GT badge.

Both feature black front and rear lower fascia, door cladding, wheel center caps, mirror caps, bright pony graphics on the tailgate and can also be paired with any paint color. Pricing will be announced with 2023 model year information.

This is the second appearance package shared by the two Mustangs, following last year’s 1990s-inspired Ice White.

While the Mustang Mac-E is expected to be around for a few more years, the current Mustang Coupe will be replaced by a next-generation car that will make its debut on September 14 next year.