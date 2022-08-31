The Ford government does not say how many hours were spent fighting to keep mandate letters secret.

The Ontario government refuses to say how many taxpayer-funded hours its lawyers spent fighting to keep Prime Minister Doug Ford’s mandate letters secret, despite the provincial privacy commissioner ordering the figure to be released to CBC Toronto.

In an order last month, a judge with the Information and Privacy Commissioner (IPC) determined that the information was not protected by attorney-client confidentiality, as the Attorney General’s Department claimed, and ordered the government to disclose Crown’s total hours. The lawyer worked to preserve letters from the public from July 2018 to July 2021.

Instead, the province filed an appeal with the Ontario District Court on Friday — just as it did three years ago when the IPC ordered it to release the real letters.

Letters of mandate traditionally set out the Prime Minister’s orders to each of his or her ministers upon taking office, and are published regularly by governments across the country.

But since taking office in 2018 and publishing their first such letters, the Ford government has forced Crown lawyers to challenge the IPC and court decisions to release them.

The fight for the letters themselves is in the Supreme Court of Canada.

Now it appears the province is starting a similar fight to keep the public from knowing how many taxpayer-funded hours have been spent on the effort.

“This is outrageous,” said James Turk, director of the Free Speech Center at the Toronto Metropolitan University.

“The public has a right to know what the government’s investment is in fighting the public not knowing anything – and they are fighting it.”

Turk says this is another example of the Ontario government’s efforts to restrict access to information.

“It’s part of a general principle on their part – a principled attack – they are saying that the public should simply have fewer rights to information than what the law provides,” he told CBC Toronto.

Attorney secrecy

The Attorney General’s Office argued that the number of hours spent on the case fell under the attorney-client exemption in Ontario’s Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act.

IPC judge Valerie Jepson disagreed, ruling that they could not reasonably disclose confidential information.

“A single number that reveals only the total number of hours could not tell more about the points in time when relatively more work was done than could be known by knowing the main events themselves,” Jepson wrote in her order.

In its Judicial Review Statement, the Department argues that the IPC was mistaken in this interpretation and argues that CBC Toronto can deduce sensitive information, such as the case’s litigation strategy, from total hours.

A spokesman for the Prosecutor’s Office said it was inappropriate to comment as the case was pending before the courts.

A judicial review of the IPC ruling will be heard in the district court at a later date.

Documents obtained by CBC Toronto regarding its original freedom of information request for mandate letters clearly show that senior officials in the Ford government planned to keep them from the public from the start.

James Turk, director of the Center for Freedom of Expression at the Toronto Metropolitan University, says the outcome of the mandate letter appeal will affect the future of access to information in Ontario. (Increase)

In an email dated July 31, 2018, Greg Harrington, then Chief Policy Officer for the Prime Minister’s Policy, wrote: “The intention is to keep them [the letters] yourself for as long as possible.”

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear the province’s appeal to keep mandate letters secret in May, but a hearing has yet to be scheduled.

The highest court will likely not hear the appeal until early next year.

For now, Turk says the mandate letter case is less about the records themselves than about future access to information in Ontario and what can be kept as cabinet secrets in the future.

“[The province’s] The concept of office privacy is like a giant black hole that sucks everything that comes near the office into itself,” he said.

“If this opinion is confirmed, it will be a bad day for the public in this country and certainly in Ontario, because it will mean that you have less rights to information than I feel – and I think that most people believe necessary in a democratic society.