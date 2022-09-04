The Foo Fighters played an emotional tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

At the end of the Foo Fighters concert on Friday night in London, frontman Dave Grohl ordered the crowd to make noise, but not to end the show.

“Let’s do it again for Taylor fucking Hawkins, as loud as you can,” Grohl yelled. “We love you Taylor!”

The performance at Wembley Stadium was the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died in March at the age of 50.

The line-up featured Sir Paul McCartney, Queen and AC/DC, but the most touching performance was Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Shane, who played drums in honor of his father.

“All these wonderful people are here tonight for one reason – to celebrate the life of Taylor Hawkins,” Grohl said on the show.

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, where the band was scheduled to perform. The cause of death was not announced, although the toxicology report showed traces of several substances in his body. reports the BBC. Investigators have not determined whether this was the cause of his death.

The rock band canceled upcoming tour dates following Hawkins’ passing, making the band’s Friday performance the band’s first in months.

Hawkins’ influence on rock music

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas but grew up in Laguna Beach, California. He started playing drums at the age of 10 and quickly realized that he wanted to play professionally.

The drummer has been part of the Foo Fighters since 1997. With Hawkins’ help, the group won 12 Grammy Awards and reached number one on the Billboard charts four times. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

“Foo Fighters carry the torch of rock authenticity with infectious hooks, eye-catching guitar riffs, monster drums and boundless energy,” the organization wrote.

In a 2007 interview, Grohl referred to Hawkins as his “best friend”. Fresh air.

“We are close personally, but we also share this love and understanding of rhythm and drums,” he said. “When we’re writing songs, you know, I can ask for things or I can try to give directions, but for the most part this guy – he doesn’t need me to tell him what to do because he’s an incredible drummer.”