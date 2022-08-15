The focus of hostilities is shifting to the south of Ukraine.

ZAPORIZHIA, Ukraine — The main front of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine appears to have shifted precariously to the south of the country, threatening a catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and the possibility of a decisive struggle for an important regional capital. captured by Russia at the start of its invasion.
Initially centered in the north around the capital, Kyiv, and then turned into a fierce skirmish in the east, involving months of artillery duels that claimed thousands of lives on both sides, the war has entered a new and, each side hopes, decisive phase.
With fighting raging around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant and the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, about 60 miles down the Dnieper River from the nuclear plant, the south is now where both Russia and Ukraine have concentrated their firepower — and their hopes of avoiding a stalemate. which can take years.
Over the weekend, Russia used the area around the nuclear power plant, which it seized from Ukraine in March, as a springboard for attacks on Ukrainian positions. They fired heavy howitzer fire at the nearby Ukrainian-held city of Nikopol, local officials said.
Intensifying fighting around the power plant – the first active nuclear plant in the war zone – has forced locals to flee and raised concerns about radiation risk far beyond Ukraine.
At the same time, Russian troops in Kherson are surrounded by the Ukrainian military. The precarious position of Russian troops, who were largely cut off from their main source of supply after Ukraine destroyed the last of four bridges across the Dnieper, has given rise to speculation about their fate.
Some Saturday reports said Russian commanders had already retreated from the city. Regional MP Serhiy Khlan told Ukrainian television Sunday that Russia is moving its Kherson command center across the Dnieper to safer territory on the eastern bank.
However, senior Ukrainian military sources said they saw no evidence that Russian commanders were retreating. Analysts warn that Ukrainian politicians have an interest in exaggerating Russia’s problems in order to boost morale and demoralize Russian troops.
But Russian forces in Kherson are clearly in trouble now that their supply lines have been compromised. And Mr. Hlan said the only way to get to Russian-held territory on the eastern bank of the Dnieper was to use pontoon bridges or cross the badly damaged bridges on foot, without equipment.
The all-out offensive on Kherson, long threatened by Ukraine but so far limited to attacks on nearby villages and warnings to Russian troops stationed there, has made Moscow especially eager to hold on to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, up the Dnieper River in the northeast. .
His goal is to pin down Ukrainian troops and prevent them from joining the battle for Kherson, the first major city captured by Russia at the beginning of the war. Projectiles fired from the nuclear facility hit a small neighboring town held by Ukraine on the other side of the reservoir on the Dnieper.
In an address to his country on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of “nuclear blackmail” and warned Russian soldiers at the Zaporozhye plant that they were a “special target” for Ukraine’s security services and military.
But the Ukrainian military said their options were limited. He fears that if his forces return fire on the Russians, they could hit a vast facility in Zaporozhye.