The focus of hostilities is shifting to the south of Ukraine.

ZAPORIZHIA, Ukraine — The main front of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine appears to have shifted precariously to the south of the country, threatening a catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and the possibility of a decisive struggle for an important regional capital. captured by Russia at the start of its invasion.

Initially centered in the north around the capital, Kyiv, and then turned into a fierce skirmish in the east, involving months of artillery duels that claimed thousands of lives on both sides, the war has entered a new and, each side hopes, decisive phase.

With fighting raging around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant and the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, about 60 miles down the Dnieper River from the nuclear plant, the south is now where both Russia and Ukraine have concentrated their firepower — and their hopes of avoiding a stalemate. which can take years.