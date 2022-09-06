The Florida woman advertised as “Mother Teresa” was running a $196 million Ponzi scheme, according to the feds.

She said she worked miracles—not for charity, but for profit: Joanna M. Garcia connected investors with companies in need of short-term funding, promising steady returns on their money. But federal prosecutors say it wasn’t a miracle; it was a lucrative Ponzi scheme.

A Florida woman is accused of committing a $196 million fraud through MJ Capital Funding LLC, a company she founded in the Fort Lauderdale area. Her business received this large amount of money from more than 15,400 investors in just over a year, from June 2020 to August 2021, according to federal investigators.

MJ Capital’s website states that Garcia was “often referred to as ‘Mother Teresa’ in her community.” It describes her ability to help ordinary people create wealth as well as provide loans to small businesses through a tool known as the “trade cash advance” or MCA. archived online.

But instead of supporting small businesses, MJ Capital siphoned millions of dollars to company insiders and used new investments to support a fictitious 10% monthly “yield” – a 120% annual rate, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

How people were persuaded to invest

Garcia’s company has promised to use the money to provide MCA loans to businesses it has carefully vetted. For potential investors, this process was presented as “purchasing future receivables”, which guaranteed them a share of the income of the recipient enterprises for the coming months.

In fact, according to the SEC, MJ Capital used new investor funds to pay out millions of dollars to satisfy existing investors and fuel the Ponzi scheme. In addition, the agency reports, company insiders have spent millions of dollars on items such as travel, luxury goods and clothing.

The SEC also alleges that MJ Capital used unlicensed brokers and trading agents to sell unregistered securities. Authorities claim that support for this scheme has been Pavel RuizThe 29-year-old board member of MJ Capital, whose sales team of about 70 agents has allegedly raised at least $46 million from more than 5,100 investors.

Ruiz was heavily rewarded for his work, allegedly earning $292,000 in commissions. But according to the SEC, he also transferred about $7.7 million directly into his personal accounts or accounts he controlled. It says that he used some of the money to “purchase crypto assets and a luxury car.”

SEC filed initial complaint against Garcia last year – forced a federal judge to freeze the assets of her companies and order them into control.

But just last weekSEC filed second a complaint, this one against Ruiz. And on the same day, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida criminal case announced against Ruiz, accusing him of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

An undercover FBI agent visited the company

The alleged scheme showed signs of being exposed in April 2021 when someone created a website with a URL similar to that of MJ Capital, but publicly accused the company of running a Ponzi scheme. MJ Capital then took the extraordinary step of filing a lawsuit against the site’s creator in federal court, seeking a jury trial in defamation claims.

Two months later, an undercover FBI agent visited MJ Capital’s Pompano Beach, Florida office posing as a potential investor. The agent gave the company $10,000, which they were told would bring a guaranteed 10% return over the next 12 months.

Garcia’s name does not appear in the materials of the criminal case against Ruiz; she is only referred to as “Accomplice 1”, identified as the leader of the company. When NPR asked U.S. Attorney’s Office if Garcia could also face criminal charges, a spokesman said on Monday, “In accordance with Justice Department policy, we can neither confirm nor deny that there is an investigation.”