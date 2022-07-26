New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida rapper was shot and killed in his apartment last Friday, minutes after calling out his enemies on social media.

Reports identified the rapper as “Rolly Bands”, who was based in Tampa, and A social media The following.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments in Tampa, Florida, around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where — despite receiving life-saving measures — he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting does not appear to be random because both the suspect and the victim are known to each other. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Shortly before the shooting, the rapper posted an Instagram story saying he was going home if they “wanted a smoke.” HipHopDX.

He was reportedly shot five minutes later.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.