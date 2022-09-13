The flood took away their family homes. Many do not know when — and if — help will be received.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jared Hamilton for WMMT/OVR

WHITESBURG, Kentucky. “Laverne Fields and her family have been living in a camper by the road in Millstone, Kentucky, for over a month now.

In late July, a week of severe storms turned the quiet mountain stream behind her mobile home into a raging river. Over six feet of water washed her trailer off the ground. Fields and her family barely escaped before the force of the water smashed the trailer across the creek, where half of it still stands and its contents splashed out. She just paid for the trailer a year ago.

“One of the FEMA men said, ‘You guys are cool’ because they said they couldn’t live like this,” Fields said.

She asked for help, but says she was denied.

Temperatures in the 90s and humidity levels of 70% or more came in waves after the flood.

Around noon, in the hot sun, Fields settled into a sun lounger in front of her camper. The only level place where they had to camp was on a gravel strip beside the road, where there were no trees or shade. Beside her, two teenagers and a small child sought shade under a blue tarp stretched over the campsite.

“It gets really hot in there,” Fields said. “My baby and I have breathing problems.”



Fields becomes disabled and needs oxygen, but says she’s having trouble getting it replenished. Sometimes she starts the generator. The camper has neither electricity nor running water.

“We wash in the morning and in the evening with wet wipes,” Fields said.

The church group promised to deliver single clothes to the family in the fall, so until then they will hold out. But the nights are starting to get colder and the rain still makes them nervous.

Long road ahead

More than a month has passed in eastern Kentucky since record flooding killed 39 people. In 13 flood-affected counties, more than 13,000 families have turned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help, and that number continues to grow. But just over half of that number has been approved. There is still no official count of damaged homes or people who are now homeless.

Last month, Kentucky lawmakers passed $213 million flood control plan. It funds school districts and infrastructure repairs, as well as transitional housing. critics they say it does not provide for long-term housing and restructuring.

At a recent press conference, Governor Andy Beshear assured residents that he is working as quickly as he can to ensure that people are safely accommodated. But, he said, it won’t happen overnight.

“I know it’s difficult, but this is a renovation project that will take several years,” Beshear said.

The recovery has moved from a reactive phase to what Beshear calls “stage of stabilization.“Crowd shelters set up just after the flood started to close.

Officials are trying to fill the gap in other ways. More than 300 people live in state-provided and personal trailers in Kentucky State Parks, and many more are on the waiting list. At Carr Creek State Park, what was once a vacation campground has been transformed into a makeshift community of over 30 families.



At a picnic table in the park, surrounded by her toddler’s toys, Kayla Morton tried to stay positive. The Morton family sleeps in a van, which they say is at least better than a tent.

“We understand the situation we’re in and we’re fine with being here for a while,” Morton said.

Morton rented a house before the water flooded her home in Whitesburg. At first, she and her husband tried to stay at a local motel, but the $75 per night cost was way above their budget.

“We had nowhere to stay and nowhere to rent because there are so many lost homes,” Morton said as her child tugged at her sleeve. “It was really our only option.”

Everything could be worse. Morton used to run a non-profit organization that delivers birthday gifts to children in need, so she spent her time organizing activities for the kids in the park. As donations from church groups and concerned neighbors threatened to overwhelm the park’s storage capacity, Morton worked with the park manager on sorting and distribution, and sent out requests for specific needs.

But as autumn approaches, hot days give way to cold nights. The campsite is not equipped for the cold. And Morton is confident that they are waiting for at least six to seven months.

“There are families here with five or six kids living in a camper,” Morton said. No one knows exactly how they will get to school. “And you know, these kids will be stuck here in the winter.”

Even those who have received assistance struggle to get FEMA’s cost estimates. Derenia Dunbar considers herself lucky: her parents live with her, alive and well. But now she spends all her time looking for contractors. They tell her to be patient, they work seven days a week to get to everyone.

“They’re so busy they should put you on the list,” Dunbar said.

It’s a race against time and everyone is in the race. Cold weather without central heating and insulation means broken pipes and other problems.

Over the past couple of weeks, many volunteers have flown in to help her gut her parents’ house. Centuries-old wallpaper and flooring are now stripped to the nails – wet insulation and flooring removed.



As a group of volunteers inspected their home for mold, Dunbar’s father, James Earl Boggs, stood by her side. Boggs has worked in the quarry all his life. He now has silicosis, better known as black lung disease. Concern for his safety made the job urgent.

“You have to leave it out to make sure mold doesn’t grow upstairs or something like that,” she said, referring to the house’s current pared-down condition. “Dad has trouble breathing. We have to make sure it’s cleaned.”

Climate change poses questions for mountain communities

In the town of Bulan, Perry County, Terry Tice walks on the bare floor of the house she grew up in. issues loans to restore his home, which have long been repaid.

“I’m 69 and I’m going to have to take out a mortgage,” Tees said. “For the first time in my life.”

All of her neighbors are having to rebuild, and many may have to start over. Theis doesn’t know how they’ll handle it. Many elderly people have lived here all their lives, and not everyone will be able to return safely. And it was a flood that no one expected, and no one was ready for it.

Prior to this, according to Tees, water had never entered the house. “He never went higher than the second step.”

Scientists repeatedly warned that climate change means floods, and that they are becoming more frequent and more severe. It is planned that Eastern Kentucky, along with most of the central Appalachians, will receive stronger storms as temperature and humidity rise. In the narrow valleys of the region, this means more intense flash floods. Experts to tell The region’s coal mining industry contributes to climate change and reduces the topsoil and dense forests that can mitigate the impact of heavy rains.

Reporting from Mountain State Spotlight, an independent West Virginia news organization, and its radio partner, Ohio Valley ReSource, revealed that despite the state’s disaster mitigation plans and numerous severe floods over the past decade, little action was taken locally in eastern Kentucky.



However, everyone interviewed for this article says they have no plans to leave. For Derenia Dunbar and many others in eastern Kentucky, the connection to land and home goes back generations.

“We’re family here,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar has no illusions that this will be easy.

“It’s like the road for everyone is really a curve, not a straight line,” she said. “It’s just very crooked. You need to stop at a couple of places, you know?”

Hundreds more trailers are expected to arrive soon, hauled in from other natural disasters in western Kentucky and Louisiana due to tornadoes and hurricanes. Utility crews are working as fast as they can to restore power to areas that still lack water and electricity.

Most of the affected schools will resume classes at the end of September.